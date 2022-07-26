WINCHESTER — The Stained Glass Concert Series that launched in January 2020 is returning next month with its biggest lineup yet.
Volume III of the annual event that showcases up-and-coming musicians has been expanded to two days, Aug. 5-6, and will feature 19 acts, which is eight more than took the stage last year and 16 more than in 2020.
“It’s the biggest display of new talent in the Valley,” said musician Teagan Hershberger of Winchester, co-founder of the Stained Glass Concert Series.
Hershberger said performances at next month’s music festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. each day in the Vostrikov Academy of Ballet, 20 W. Cork St. in Winchester. Admission is free but attendees are asked to make a donation of at least $5 per day to support the musicians.
Hershberger said he and Stained Glass co-founder Kevin Romano wanted to encourage more amateur musicians to participate in this year’s festival, so they visited several area schools to make sure students knew about the opportunity to play music in front of a live audience.
“There were a few groups that formed because of us coming and talking to them,” Hershberger said. “They were friends in band classes and they were like, ‘Hey, we should do this.’ I’m really excited about that.”
While some bands will be performing publicly for the first time, others are familiar faces in the regional music scene.
“Day 1, we have a group called Chronophobia headlining, and then on Day 2, we have RTG headlining,” Hershberger said.
Chronophobia is a punk band based in Pittsburgh, while RTG — which also performed at both prior Stained Glass concerts — is a Winchester jazz/funk band that features Hershberger on bass.
RTG may need to enlist a fill-in bassist for its show on Aug. 6, though, because Hershberger is participating in marching band competitions across the country this summer as a member of The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps of the Arizona Academy of the Performing Arts.
“There is a small chance that I will be able to be there for Day 2 and play for the last two bands (Eyre and RTG), but unfortunately, I’m not getting to be as hands on this year as I would like to be,” he said last week during a tour stop in San Antonio, Texas, shortly after The Academy performed at Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona and the Rose Bowl in California.
To learn more about Volume III of the Stained Glass Concert Series, visit stainedglassconcertseries.com.
