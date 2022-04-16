WINCHESTER — A big day for music connoisseurs is coming up next Saturday. It’s Record Store Day, an annual event that gives people the opportunity to purchase special, limited-edition vinyl and CD releases that can only be bought from independent record stores.
Winchester has three such stores — Ear Food at 22 Weems Lane, Back to the Media at 48 S. Loudoun St. and Hopscotch Coffee and Records at 250 Millwood Ave. — all of which will be participating in the once-a-year event. Each will be selling a selection of the 344 titles exclusive to this year’s Record Store Day from popular artists including The Who, Sara Bareilles, Lil Wayne, The Ramones, Mariah Carey, The Doors, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Childish Gambino and hundreds more.
Each participating store chooses which titles it wants to carry, which can be a difficult decision when there are so many from which to choose. At Ear Food, father-and-son owners Anthony and Jamie Matthews said they make their selections based on which artists have proven to be most popular with customers.
“There’s some Grateful Dead in there, and there’s some Judas Priest in there, too,” Jamie Matthews said on Thursday as he looked at six boxes of Record Store Day titles that he’ll put on the shelves next Saturday morning.
“Each Record Store Day, we have to order more and more,” Anthony Matthews added. “We have a pretty decent day most of the time on Record Store Day.”
Since Record Store Day was first held in 2007, it has become a national phenomenon and fueled a resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records — a format most people thought would die after the introduction of CDs in the early 1980s.
“A lot of youth are getting into [vinyl] records for the first time, maybe taking a little record player off to college,” Anthony Matthews said. “Some get their parents to bring them in [to the store] and the parents look at older records. It’s a great hobby.”
On the last Record Store Day on July 17, Back to the Media had a long line of customers standing on the Loudoun Street Mall waiting for the store to open. Ear Food also had a line, plus many more customers sitting in their cars until it was time to shop.
“Over in the city, they’re lined up around the block waiting for stores to open their doors,” Jamie Matthews said.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant problems for Record Store Day in 2020 and ‘21. Organizers of the national promotion held a total of seven Record Store Day activities over the two-year period so shoppers would not be as likely to gather in large groups, but some stores, including Hopscotch Coffee and Records, declined to participate in every release event due to health concerns.
This year, Record Store Day has returned to its traditional once-a-year model. However, due to national supply chain issues, organizers have scheduled a follow-up event, RSD Drops, for June 18. Any titles that aren’t available to ship to stores in time for next Saturday’s Record Store Day are expected to be released on RSD Drops day.
All Record Store Day titles are released in limited quantities, which increases their popularity among collectors and compels fans to be first in line when participating stores open for business. For example, on the July 17 Record Store Day, the popular band Foo Fighters, using the stage name Dee Gees, released a vinyl album of disco cover songs called “Hail Satin” that was limited to 12,000 copies. It sold out everywhere within minutes and used copies are currently being sold on the online music service Discogs for as much as $500 each.
This year, the most copies of any Record Store Day title being printed is 24,150, which is for a vinyl re-release of the 1995 Prince album “The Gold Experience.” At the opposite end of the spectrum, only 400 copies of a compilation CD called “It Happened At The Hop: Edison International Doo Woppers and Sock Hoppers” will be available nationwide.
For a full list of Record Store Day titles and participating stores, visit recordstoreday.com.
