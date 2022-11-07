WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars recently expanded its staff in an effort to connect more area high school students with good-paying jobs in skilled professions.
According to a media release from the nonprofit at 918 S. Braddock St., Greg Bucher joined Opportunity Scholars as its new employment services manager to help students get rewarding jobs while simultaneously supplying local employers with a skilled workforce.
"I believe if a student has a paid opportunity to learn hands-on with a business, the likelihood of them going into that industry increases," Bucher said in the release. "It also provides students with the opportunity to develop basic work skills such as ... coming to work on time and showing up to work hard every day."
Bucher, a lifelong resident of Frederick County, previously worked with Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown as its career coach for Sherando High School in Stephens City. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Shenandoah University and a master's degree in education from Liberty University.
Opportunity Scholars provides career paths for local high school students who have average grades, are at or below federal poverty levels, are authorized to work in the United States and do not plan to pursue a college degree.
The nonprofit will pay the upfront training costs for the following skilled career paths: Construction manager, electrician, heavy equipment operator, HVAC technician, plumber, welder and jobs that require commercial driver's license (CDL) certification. Students who are interested in other skilled professions will receive their training and instruction from Laurel Ridge Community College, with Opportunity Scholars covering enrollment costs.
In return, students agree to pay back a portion of the organization's investment once they have landed a job in their chosen profession and are earning enough to handle monthly payments over a period of several years.
"We provide a connection between high school students who want a skilled career and employers who need good skilled employees and are willing to provide training in the process," Knox Singleton, founder and CEO of Opportunity Scholars, said in the release.
To learn more about Opportunity Scholars, visit opportunityscholars.org, email info@opportunityscholars.org or call 540-931-1084.
