WINCHESTER — Unpaid internships are fantastic for people who have enough money to pay their bills, but a lot of people can't afford to accept a position without a salary.
Abi Gomez, founder of the Winchester-based nonprofit Arte Libre VA, said that dilemma can be particularly pronounced for minorities, so last year she launched a new Youth of Color Internship Program that pays participants while they learn.
"Internships make such a big difference when it comes to hiring practices, professional development and personal improvement, but they're inaccessible and unattainable for a lot of youth because they're unpaid," Gomez said this week. "The only youth that are able to participate in these internships are those with means who don't have to work, who aren't stressed about paying their monthly bills."
Arte Libre VA's Youth of Color Internship Program provides valuable career training while reimbursing the interns for their time. The only stipulation, Gomez said, is that the paid internships — as the name implies — are only offered to young minorities.
The program provides two paid internship opportunities. The first is a summer internship for high school students; the second is a one-year internship for young adults.
The summer internship runs from mid-June through mid-August. The application window for this summer's position closes on May 1, and any student who identifies as a person of color can apply at artelibreva.org. Last summer's intern was Liana McDonald.
The one-year internship runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Applications for next year's position will be accepted Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, and anyone who is finished with high school and identifies as a person of color is eligible. The position is currently held by Kathelyn Bonilla.
"We intend on offering the internships to somebody new each cycle," Gomez said.
Money for the internships is collected through fundraising and corporate donations, she said.
None of the interns will get rich — the pay for both positions is $300 a month — but the hours are flexible, the opportunities are diverse and the experience could lead to a lifelong career.
Gomez said people selected to be interns will learn about art, leadership, community outreach, fundraising, managing a nonprofit organization and more.
"We also like to have the interns join at least one of our Arte Libre committees for the duration of their internship to be able to directly respond to and inform what we're doing and what we're working on as an organization," Gomez said. "One of the things that our year-round intern, Kathy, is working on is creating and establishing a youth of color advisory board for Arte Libre VA ... to authentically inform what we're doing as an organization as we continue to serve the youth in our community."
Gomez said her hope for the future is to collect enough money through fundraisers and donations to expand the Youth of Color Internship Program.
"I'd love to be able to engage with several summer interns each year, and then we can also explore having multiple interns throughout the year," she said.
To learn more about Arte Libre VA and its Youth of Color Internship Program, visit artelibreva.org.
