WINCHESTER — Local attorney and nonprofit leader Marilyn Soloman remembers helping a former client through a tough Christmas season about 25 years ago.
That same spirit has stuck with her, her family and her fellow Kare4Kidz foundation members ever since, and she continues helping hundreds of children in the community celebrate Christmas and other holidays.
Through their work, children helped by the program receive multiple gifts throughout the year.
“Parents have been real appreciative,” Solomon said. “Some have said that if it weren’t for us, their kids would have nothing. There are so many people in need around here, and we’re just trying to help meet those needs.”
This year, the local Starbucks on Pleasant Valley used its holiday tree to help support Kare4Kidz. Solomon said the Starbucks heard about the organization through a few children that Kare4Kidz helps.
Solomon and her group gave Starbucks about 125 gift tags to hang on their tree.
“I think pretty much every gift tag that we gave them was fulfilled by someone within the community,” Solomon said. “It was absolutely amazing. I was just floored by the community’s generosity. We were able to provide these children with some extraordinary gifts that we never would have been able to do on our own.”
The nonprofit organization fulfills needs throughout the year, including every holiday and the beginning of the school year, purchasing things like school supplies and items for special programs around the county.
“We’re pretty much self-funded, so we shop all year and buy on sale,” Solomon said. “We’ll stock up on winter coats in the summertime and things like that.”
Much of that work comes from her daughter, Danielle Stryker, who has been working with her mother to help the community for years.
Solomon said Stryker has a real knack for finding deals throughout the year.
“Last year she got six American Girl dolls for like $15 apiece and we’ve been able to get things like name brand tennis shoes,” Solomon said. “She’s really got a good eye for different organizations and finding connections while shopping all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.