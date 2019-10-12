WINCHESTER — Don’t give up on a Lidl supermarket coming to the area just yet.
Plans by German discount supermarket chain Lidl to open locations in Winchester and Frederick County have not yet been scrapped, according to officials from the City of Winchester and the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA).
Lidl purchased 3.63 acres of property at the Rutherford Crossing shopping center in northern Frederick County for $1.6 million on July 18, 2016, and it purchased 2 acres at 2525 Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester for the same price in 2015.
The company still owns the land and the site plans for both stores have been approved by the city and the county. The site plan for the Rutherford Crossing location includes 36,170 square feet of building space and 152 parking spaces while the site plan for the Pleasant Valley Road site has about 30,000 square feet.
More than three years have passed since Lidl purchased the property at Rutherford Crossing, and the company has yet to say when or if it will open either local store. However, Frederick County EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker and City spokesperson Amy Simmons said this week the company has made no indication that it will cancel plans to open the stores, despite the lack of progress on either site.
The German company announced in 2015 that it was planning to expand its United States market and open about 100 stores, most of which will be on the East Coast. Its American headquarters are in Arlington County. Lidl spokesman Will Harwood told The Star in January 2017 that the plan was for the first stores to open in the U.S. no later than 2018, although he said the company had not set opening timelines for any stores.
Barker said that Lidl slowed their new-store growth after mixed new-store data. He referenced a 2017 article in Forbes magazine that said Lidl was slowing down its expansion and putting several construction projects on hold due to “slow sales and unrelenting competition.” At that time, Lidl had 47 stores open in six states in the southern part of the U.S.
“When they came out and announced to the world ‘we are going to roll out like crazy’ they started opening their stores and sales didn’t match what they should be,” Barker said. “... Instead of just pushing on, they held back and said ‘let’s pause, let’s reevaluate, let’s make sure that we do this correctly.’ So they slowed a lot of their growth. They are still opening stores. It’s not like they completely shuttered that, but they are taking a much slower and more methodical approach.”
A representative from Lidl did not return The Star’s request for comment.
Barker said given that Lidl has yet to sell or even list their local properties, it “likely shows their steadfast interest in the local market.” He just thinks they are being “very cautious.”
“If you build all of this stuff and you don’t perform, some companies would just keep pushing and thinking that ‘well, once we saturate the market things will come back,’” Barker said. “That’s kind of what happened with The Fresh Market. They kind of overexpanded. I think that people look at The Fresh Market and think it pulled out [of Winchester] because the community wouldn’t support it, but they closed multiple stores simply because they didn’t perform. And I think Lidl saw that and instead of keep pushing on and opening up stores in markets that are spread out, they just decided to do it very systematically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.