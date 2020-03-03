WINCHESTER — As health officials continue to learn more about the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has made its way to the United States, combating the virus can be an ever-changing — but still routine — plan, according to local health officials.
“We’ve been prepared system-wide,” Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, vice president at Valley Health and vice president for medical affairs at Winchester Medical Center, said Monday afternoon. “We’re actively trying to identify any patients that could be infected. Those who screen positive, we would try to make sure we manage them so no one else gets infected.”
Restrepo said patients with the virus will be treated on an outpatient basis, in isolation and by staff wearing the appropriate personal protection equipment, unless staff determines that they need to be admitted to the hospital.
The plan for Valley Health — parent company of WMC and five other hospitals in the region — is built to be able to “constantly change," Restrepo said. Planning began about six or seven weeks ago.
“It’s an evolving situation,” he said. “It will evolve daily as the situation evolves.”
Restrepo said he and other officials follow current statistics about the situation and update any actions that need to be taken locally.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said while coronavirus cases have started popping up in the U.S., there’s no need to create mass chaos.
“While it’s a problem, it’s not Ebola, it’s not the black plague, it’s not smallpox,” Greene said Monday afternoon. “This is not going to depopulate the world. It kind of looks a lot like a bad case of the flu.”
Around 89,000 cases involving the virus worldwide have been identified, and around 3,000 deaths have been confirmed, according to available data. As of Monday, around 100 confirmed cases have popped up in the U.S. with six confirmed deaths, all in Washington state.
To put it into perspective, the Centers for Disease Control estimates there have been a potential 42 million flu cases since Oct. 1, 2019, with an estimated 18,000 to 46,000 deaths.
“The majority of the patients worldwide that are dealing with (COVID-19) aren’t dying,” Restrepo said.
According to numbers on the Virginia Department of Health’s website Monday, there have been nine potential coronavirus cases in Virginia that have been deemed negative — five in the northern region, three in the central and one in the southwest. No positive cases have been confirmed in Virginia.
The VDH posted that 100 people are under monitoring for the virus, with 86 being considered as medium risk and 14 listed as low risk. Medium-risk cases include those who have traveled from mainland China in the last 14 days, whereas low-risk cases include U.S.-based aircrew members and private travelers who have flown through or had layovers in mainland China in the last 14 days.
Currently, China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are all considered to be in Level 3 Travel Health Notice, which means travelers are advised to reconsider traveling to those areas “due to serious risks to safety and security.”
The CDC said the virus is “thought to spread mainly from person to person,” The likelihood of it spreading could be most common between people who are in “close contact” — within about 6 feet. It is also believed to be spread through respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes.
The CDC also advises spreading can occur through people coming in contact with infected surfaces or objects, then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
Greene advised to continue practicing general “cleanliness and sanitation” as a means of combating the possibility of the virus, which includes washing your hands, staying away from those who appear sick, limiting touching your face, staying home if you’re sick and sneezing or coughing into the crux of your elbow rather than your hand. Greene also warned that wearing a surgical face mask won’t keep you from getting sick.
The virus is described as a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
The first case of the virus in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 21 when a traveler returned from Wuhan.
To prevent widespread panic, Greene said area residents should go about their lives as normal while practicing those general health care strategies and staying aware of what’s going on around them.
“Live your life,” he said. “The risks in the U.S. are low. Be aware of minor community spread, but there’s not any need to cancel groups of people [getting together]. It’s a problem, but not a disaster. There’s no need to panic right now. There’s a lot about this virus we don’t know.”
To follow up-to-date, worldwide numbers involving the coronavirus, Restrepo suggested visiting Johns Hopkins’ coverage at https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
