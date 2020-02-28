STEPHENS CITY — Teresa Jackson, of Stephens City, will be competing for this year’s title of Mrs. Virginia America.
After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year ago, the 56-year-old mother of two said she felt a responsibility to share her experience and her message of hope with others.
“I had a platform that I needed a voice for,” she said.
Jackson was chosen from a field of applicants around the area and will travel to the Colonial Theater in South Hill, in southern Virginia, for the competition on April 4.
This will be her first pageant, but Jackson said she’s looking forward to helping educate people on a disease she said many don’t understand.
About half of Parkinson’s patients are not receiving adequate educational materials at their diagnosis, Jackson said she’s learned in her research.
“It’s so critical when people are diagnosed that they are armed with information so they know what to do,” she said.
Since her diagnosis, Jackson has started working as a certified integrative health and wellness coach.
“I help people make sustainable lifestyle changes,” she said.
Through her work, she’s also been traveling around the commonwealth sharing her experience and knowledge at support groups and other speaking engagements.
“It’s really helped me to share information with people who have Parkinson’s,” she said. “It’s been rewarding.”
Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disease, and though well-researched and funded, there is no cure. Because patients exhibit different varieties of symptoms, Jackson said the disease can be difficult to understand.
Classic symptoms include tremors, she said, but patients might also exhibit slowed movements, issues with balance, trouble with speech and changes in their handwriting.
Jackson has found that exercise helps lessen and slow symptoms, and she’s taken up boxing at the Rock Steady program for Parkinson’s patients that takes place at the Valley Health Wellness Center in Winchester.
“There are people that are living well with Parkinson’s, and I am one of them,” she said.
“It’s really critical that we’re changing this narrative,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to do, just one voice at a time.”
Jackson will compete in three categories for the Mrs. Virginia title: personal interview, swimsuit and evening gown, according to a news release from the Mrs. Virginia America pageant.
She will be cheered on by her husband, Stan, a government contractor and retired Air Force sergeant, and her children, Lincoln and Lane, and their spouses, Patricia and Jordan, the release says.
Contestants for the Mrs. Virginia America Pageant must be married and live in the city or county they represent. The winner will receive a prize package worth thousands of dollars and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. America in August in Las Vegas.
For sponsorship or ticket information please call 757-287-1790 or email mrsvaamerica@gmail.com
