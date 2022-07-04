WINCHESTER — Local Democratic and Republican leaders expect the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to significantly impact the 2022 midterm elections, with both abortion rights activists and opponents mobilized on the issue.
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization stripped away abortion rights that had existed for nearly half a century. At least 13 states have laws that immediately banned abortion or will do so soon.
Democratic response
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Second Chair Mary Strenko said her overriding emotion in the wake of the ruling has been to fight harder.
“You know, we said, ‘this has happened, let’s regroup,’” Strenko said. “We can’t just sit around talking about it or getting mad about it. We need to start getting out there and fighting and being able to express ourselves.”
She said the Democrats “need to all pull together and start working as a team.” She is hopeful the ruling will mobilize more Democratic voters to vote in the November election — both at the local and federal levels.
“I know that right now, the Frederick County, Winchester Dems are really focusing on local [elections], because that’s where everything really starts — is at the local level,” she said. “And I believe we’re all on the same page with doing a lot of outreach to our local Democrats.”
Clarke County Democratic Committee Chairman David Pratt said, “I think this [ruling] has highlighted that elections have consequences — huge consequences.” Republican President Donald Trump appointed three of the Justices who voted to overturn Roe.
Pratt said the overall mood of many local Democratic voters isn’t fear but anger. "You can’t feel defeated and give up and withdraw because then our very democracy is at risk,” he said.
He continued, “I’m glad to see that people are protesting, you know, outside the Supreme Court, outside of state capitals all over the country … but it’s not just protesting and being upset. You have to turn that frustration into action.”
Pratt said people shouldn’t be surprised by the ruling, saying that Republicans have been trying to overturn Roe v. Wade for decades. He said “every election is important." He noted how the Supreme Court was able to get a conservative majority in part due to the Republican-controlled Senate blocking President Barack Obama’s replacement of Justice Antonin Scalia with Merrick Garland and the fast-tracking of Amy Coney Barrett's appointment.
He said he is unsure whether Roe being overturned will give Democrats an edge going into the midterms. Pratt said Clarke County Democrats are currently focused on building capacity, being clear about their messaging, and educating people on the impact of local and state elections.
“So if you are complacent and do nothing, democracy is at risk." he said. “So what you have to do is continue to be politically active, engaged, and optimistic. Being angry and fearful isn’t going to get the job done. You have to be angry and effective.”
Republican response
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Ben Weber said there was "a round of applause for the Supreme Court and their decision making" at last week's Frederick County Republican Committee meeting. He said while many religious conservatives were pleased with Roe being overturned, Republicans are most pleased the court gave states the power to make abortion laws.
He said the recent conservative victories in the Supreme Court increased enthusiasm among local Republicans and that the Frederick County Republican Committee just voted in five new members last week.
"And it will continue to grow our ranks — tremendously, I believe. ... There’s a lot of energy, a lot of renewed energy, and a lot of belief that perhaps, the United States is going back on the right track,” he said.
While Weber said the committee was pleased with Roe being overturned, he noted there would likely be more state-level battles in the future, pointing to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s support for an abortion ban after 15 weeks.
Weber noted that Democrats control the Virginia Senate. If Republicans regain control of both chambers of the state government, he said there will “probably more than likely” be a push to restrict abortion access in Virginia. If so, he said legal battles in state in federal courts will probably continue.
He said abortion “is very much now a state issue.”
“So when you go to the polling booth in November … when you’re going to vote for your state delegates, and you go out and vote for your governors and your lieutenant governors and your attorney general’s and all that — those now are the individuals who are going to help shape how we move forward as a community,” Weber said.
However, Weber thinks the economy will play a more prominent role in the midterms than abortion.
“Honestly, you know, most people are worried about filling up the tank, they’re worried about paying their rent, they’re not able to buy a house,” he said. “Housing prices still haven’t dropped.”
Winchester Republican Committee Chairman Jorge Gonzalez said Winchester Republicans are largely happy about the ruling — both due to personal opposition to abortion and due to liking the additional power given to the states. He predicts that “places that are generally going to be pro-abortion are going to stay pro-abortion” and that “conservative states that don’t want abortion are gonna ban it.”
Gonzalez thinks the Supreme Court ruling will energize those both in favor and against abortion rights. However, he believes that the economy and inflation will likely play a bigger role in most voters' minds. He described abortion as “ending somebody’s life that could live and grown into adulthood.”
“There are things called adoption. There’s plenty of people out there that want kids that can’t have them,” Gonzalez said. “So you don’t have to keep them. And the reality is that there’s a lot of organizations, including my own church, that puts a lot of money into helping women afterward, and we got to do a lot more of that.”
Congressional candidates' response
Of significant importance to both local Democrats and Republicans in November is the 6th Congressional District election. Republican incumbent Rep. Ben Cline opposes abortion, previously saying he believes “that life beings at conception and is worthy of dignity and protection under the law.” His opponent, Democrat Jennifer Lewis, supports abortion rights.
“I am shocked that in 2022, we are seeing rights that have been on the books for 50 years ripped out from underneath us — this sets a dangerous tone and precedence and this isn’t where the extreme agenda stops,” Lewis said in a statement. “We will continue to see these politically motivated judges and extremist representatives take away our rights. They are not working for the will of the people.”
Lewis says Roe v. Wade “could have and should have” been codified into law.
“Overturning Roe v. Wade means more than the loss of reproductive rights to a person’s body,” Lewis said. “It means carrying a non-viable pregnancy to term, it means potential death for the birthing mother and child, it means medically unsafe abortions, it means no access to life saving tubal ligation, no access to safe and necessary abortions for ectopic pregnancy, this makes abortions illegal for cases of rape and incest, it lessens the clause and right to privacy afforded in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. There is no bodily autonomy. No freedom.”
She continued, “This ruling has told over 50.8 million of the nation’s population that your rights don’t matter and that you will, by law, have to put your bodies at risk. This is inhumane. We have lessened the lives of over half our nation.”
Cline has praised the Supreme Court for “sound Constitutional principles in its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” He said in a statement the Court’s decision “leaves the debate over this important issue to the people of the fifty states and their elected representatives.”
“With its ruling ... the Supreme Court is to be commended for its decision to finally heed the Constitution on this issue and return the abortion debate to the people’s elected representatives,” Cline said.
