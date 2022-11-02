RSV, a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies, has been spreading around the region and the country, and doctors are cautioning about the risks to young children.
For various reasons, the hospitalization rate of RSV patients younger than 4 is five times as much as it has been in recent years, said Dr. Leda Duck with Winchester Pediatric Clinic.
Typically, the rate is one in 100,000 people, she said using information from a recent meeting with hospitalists and other Valley Health partners. In the winter of 2019-2020 it was .9 in 100,000.
The rate as of Oct. 22 is 5 in 100,000 people, she said.
“Which makes sense why [pediatric] ICUs in our country are completely overwhelmed,” she said.
Emergency Department visits at Winchester Medical Center for RSV patients have risen from 265 last year to 405 for the 2022-23 season — so far.
In 2021, there were 31 RSV admissions to the pediatric hospital unit in Winchester, she said. As of Tuesday, the hospital has seen 45 this season.
Young children are also coming to the hospital with flu symptoms.
Area pediatricians have been seeing RSV since late August when their patient numbers started rising, Duck said, but they’ve been seeing the flu all summer.
“COVID has kind of messed up the seasonality of all of the viruses,” she said. “It’s been a particularly hard couple of months.”
Historically, RSV is especially concerning for newborns. “Their immune systems haven’t been tested by this virus yet," Duck said.
Most children will catch RSV by the age of 2, and she said symptoms are normally minor, much like the common cold.
The main difference this year is that more kids are getting sick and they’re staying sicker longer, for several days or even weeks.
Children younger than 6 and especially younger than 3 are getting the sickest.
“They’ll have higher fevers and then they can get pneumonia,” she said.
Infants are also having serious symptoms that require hospitalization and intubation.
Those most at risk are premature infants, especially those with any underlying chronic condition like cystic fibrosis or a neuromuscular illness.
Babies younger than 6 weeks who test positive for RSV will likely be admitted to the hospital even if their symptoms are minor, Duck said, because they can progress quickly and cause the children to stop breathing.
She also urges parents whose children get a negative RSV test to monitor their child's symptoms anyway in case they get worse.
The RSV test is 80-90% sensitive, she said, but that means between 10% and 20% of tests will give a false negative.
Because babies’ symptoms can begin with irritability, not wanting to eat and maybe a low-grade fever, parents might not realize the severity of the illness until it’s progressed significantly, she said.
If parents think their infant is getting worse, they should get back in touch with their pediatrician or primary care physician immediately.
“We would much rather have people call us every day and see those kids every day to make sure they’re not going to get worse,” Duck said. “That’s what we’re there for. That’s why we have answering services that answer our phones 24/7.”
There is no vaccine for RSV, and Duck said that a monthly injection is extremely expensive and limited to specific patients who are very premature or have debilitating conditions like cystic fibrosis or congenital heart disease.
Vaccines are on the horizon, she said, especially for pregnant women.
But for now, she said parents should keep their infants at home, not take them to the store and not allow anyone outside of the immediate family in their homes without a mask.
New and prospective parents can also help their infants avoid illness by breastfeeding at least for the first six months and by getting the COVID and flu vaccines.
Older children are not likely candidates for serious illness, Duck said, but they will still get RSV and bring the illness home to younger kids. They should be kept home from school if they have a runny nose and cough, and if they have a high fever they should be tested because it’s probably influenza. If they’re wheezing, though, they need to see a doctor right away.
“All children over 6 months of age should definitely be getting an influenza vaccine,” Duck said.
The vaccine might not prevent illness, but it greatly reduces the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.
As winter approaches, Duck said the health care community fears hospitals being inundated with patients who have RSV, flu or COVID.
“So people really need to be getting vaccinated,” she said.
Because infants can’t get vaccines, she said it’s up to parents to provide that bubble of immunity. Babies can get antibodies from their mothers in utero and through breast milk.
Though recognizing it’s sad to keep family and friends away from a new baby, Duck said that RSV is too great a risk right now to take any chances.
“Make your pediatrician the bad guy,” she advises parents who decide to turn away family over the next few weeks and months.
Similarly, people older than 65 are at risk of serious cases of RSV, so they should also stay away from anyone with cold symptoms.
Like the flu, RSV is normally a fall and winter problem, but not anymore.
“Now the RSV season is almost the whole year,” she said. “We want to protect these kids from illnesses that we can protect them from.”
