WINCHESTER — Two Winchester women have launched a podcast to advise people on starting and maintaining a successful business.
Seasoned entrepreneur Sharon Farinholt has teamed with a newbie to the business world, Peyton Clary, to produce “Keeping It Real,” a twice-monthly podcast that melds youthful ambition with the temperament of experience to explore the pros and cons of working for yourself.
Farinholt, 54, operated Crown Trophy at 661 Millwood Ave. for more than a decade before changing her career path in February 2020 and becoming a Realtor with ERA OakCrest Realty Inc. of Winchester. Clary, 21, is a southern Virginia native who graduated from Shenandoah University in May with a degree in business.
The two met at ERA OakCrest five months ago when Clary, who was still attending SU and playing on the women’s volleyball team, tried her hand at selling real estate. Broker Suzette Neff suggested Farinholt could be a good mentor for Clary.
“It just clicked,” Clary said on Tuesday. “We both saw something in each other and the way we work together.”
Farinholt and Clary also saw something else that went beyond their 9-to-5 jobs as real estate agents.
“We’re both entrepreneurs and we saw that something missing in this area is an opportunity to talk to other business people about the good and the bad of being in business,” Farinholt said. “So we thought a podcast would be a good way of bringing people in to have true, genuine conversations about what it’s like being in business.”
Clary said she gained a wealth of business knowledge at SU but, in order to be a successful entrepreneur, she also needs practical advice from people who have gone into business for themselves. She believes the new podcast will be a great benefit to her and other aspiring entrepreneurs because they’ll hear insights and perspectives from local professionals.
“It’s an opportunity for us to connect with more entrepreneurs in our community,” Clary said.
The premiere episode focuses on Farinholt and Clary and what inspired them to start the podcast. Starting with episode two, which is expected to be released next week, the pair will start welcoming special guests from the community.
“We don’t know everything there is to know about business — I don’t think anybody ever could — but at the end of the day, these individuals that we’re bringing on have different perspectives they can bring to the table for people in different situations,” Clary said. “We wanted to bring all different avenues to our podcast so that anybody listening can relate to something that we’re talking about.”
“We have six [guests] lined up that will be coming on,” Farinholt said, though she declined to reveal their names prior to their episodes airing.
The first episode of “Keeping It Real” is currently available on Soundcloud, and the duo learned on Tuesday the podcast will also be offered soon through Apple Podcasts.
Episodes of “Keeping It Real” are free to play and, at the moment, include no advertisements. Farinholt and Clary said they may eventually sell ads for the program, but for now, their sole focus is on creating the best, most informative podcast possible.
“We’re enjoying what we’re doing, helping people in the community,” Farinholt said. “Hopefully this will help them grow in business.”
“That’s the beautiful thing about business,” Clary added. “If you’re open to learning from other people, you’re really going to be able to grow and skyrocket.”
The first episode of “Keeping It Real” is available to stream at soundcloud.com/keepingitrealwithus/episode-1.
