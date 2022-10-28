Winchester
First Ward
- Merrimans Precinct: John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Old Town Precinct: Christ Episcopal Church parish hall, 114 W. Boscawen St.
Second Ward
- Virginia Avenue Precinct: Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave.
Third Ward
- War Memorial Precinct: War Memorial Building (Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center), 1001 E. Cork St.
Fourth Ward
- Frederick Douglass Precinct: Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 100 W. Cedarmeade Ave.
- Rolling Hills Precinct: Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road
***
Frederick County
Note to county voters: Frederick County has added eight new precincts since the last general election. This is a result of redistricting. Voters were sent new voter cards in the mail. Be sure to double check your polling location.
Back Creek District
- Russells Precinct: Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Event Center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane
- Gore Precinct: North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 186 Rosenberger Lane (Route 753)
- Kernstown Precinct: Orchard View Elementary School, 4275 Middle Road (Route 628)
- Cedar Creek Precinct: Middletown Elementary School, 190 Mustang Lane
- Middletown Precinct, Middletown Elementary School, 190 Mustang Lane
Gainesboro District
- Gainesborough Precinct, Gainesboro Elementary School, 4651 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North)
- Albin Precinct: James Wood High School, 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739)
- Redland Precinct: Indian Hollow Elementary School, 1548 North Hayfield Road (Route 600)
- Nain Precinct: James Wood High School, 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739)
- White Hall Precinct: Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, 349 Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739)
Stonewall District
- Clear Brook Precinct: Stonewall Elementary School, 3165 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11 North)
- Neff's Town Precinct: Redbud Run Elementary School, 250 First Woods Drive
- Jordan Springs Precinct: Jordan Springs Elementary School, 315 Flyfoot Drive, Stephenson
- Gibson School Precinct: Dowell J. Howard Center, 156 Dowell J Circle
- Sunnyside Precinct: Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, 349 Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739)
Shawnee District
- Armel Precinct: Armel Elementary School, 2239 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South)
- Shenandoah Precinct: Evendale Elementary School, 220 Rosa Lane
- Parkin's Mill Precinct: Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road
- White Oak School Precinct: Armel Elementary School, 2239 Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South)
Opequon District
- Stephens City Precinct: Bass-Hoover Elementary School, 471 Aylor Road (Route 647)
- Bass-Hoover Precinct: Bass-Hoover Elementary School, 471 Aylor Road (Route 647)
- Canterburg Precinct: Sherando High School, 185 S. Warrior Drive
- Vaucluse Spring Precinct: Sherando High School, 185 S. Warrior Drive
- Aylor Precinct: Robert E. Aylor Middle School, 471 White Oak Road (Route 636)
Red Bud District
- Millbrook Precinct: Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive
- Ash Hollow Precinct: Dowell J. Howard Center, 156 Dowell J Circle
- Greenwood Precinct: Greenwood Mill Elementary School, 281 Channing Drive
- Carpers Valley Precinct: Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (old Senseny Road School), 1481 Senseny Road (Route 657)
- Sulphur Spring Precinct: Evendale Elementary School, 220 Rosa Lane
Main: 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102, Winchester
Also be aware: All of Frederick County is now in Congressional District 6 and State Senate District 1. Cedar Creek, Middletown, Armel, Shenandoah, Parkin's Mill, White Oak School, Stephens City, Bass-Hoover, Canterburg, Vaucluse Spring, Aylor and Sulphur Spring precincts are in House of Delegates District 31. Russells, Gore, Kernstown, Gainesborough, Albin, Redland, Nain, White Hall, Clear Brook, Neff's Town, Jordan Springs, Gibson School, Sunnyside, Millbrook, Ash Hollow, Greenwood and Carpers Valley precincts are in House of Delegates District 32. (House of Delegates/state Senate races will be on the November 2023 ballot.)
***
Clarke County
- Russell District: Clarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville
- Berryville District: Clarke County Public Schools Administration Building, 317 W. Main St., Berryville
- Millwood District: Millwood Precinct, VFW Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville
- Millwood District: Pine Grove Precinct, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 131 Retreat Road, Bluemont
- White Post District: Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Greenway Ave., Boyce
- Buckmarsh District: Buckmarsh Precinct, John H. Enders Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville
- Buckmarsh District: Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 131 Retreat Road, Bluemont
- Central Absentee Precinct: Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville
- Town of Boyce: Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Greenway Ave., Boyce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.