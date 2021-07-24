WINCHESTER — Multiple medical practices have merged with Valley Health in recent weeks.
According to a Valley Health news release, Winchester Surgical Clinic on South Stewart Street and the ACCESS (Acute Care Emergency Surgery Service) Clinic at Winchester Medical Center merged in June and now operate under a the name Valley Health Surgical Partners in Medical Office Building II in Suite 310 at 190 Campus Boulevard on the WMC campus.
Additionally, Valley Health Pulmonary Specialists and Valley Health Winchester Pulmonary and Internal Medicine have merged to create Valley Health Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists, a second release said. The practice is located on the second floor of Medical Office Building II.
Winchester Surgical Clinic has served the region since 1956, providing expertise in gastrointestinal surgery, including hepatobiliary, colorectal, gallbladder and other advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeries, hernia repair, breast disease and cancer, endoscopy, thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal conditions, dialysis access, wound care and trauma. The practice joined Valley Health in 2010.
According to the news release, trauma and acute care surgery is a 24/7 hospital-based emergency service whose providers treat and manage the follow-up care of patients coming into the WMC Emergency Department. Winchester Medical Center is a state-designated Level II Trauma Center, offering subspecialists and services to meet the complex needs of injured patients from the larger region. In 2020, WMC cared for 1,672 trauma patients.
Valley Health Surgical Partners includes 11 physicians and five advanced practice clinicians:
- General Surgery: Charles Hyre, MD; Victoria Lyness, MD; Fadi Makari, MD; Valerie Plant, MD; Jorge Posadas, MD.
- Endocrine Surgery: Victoria Lyness, MD.
- Trauma and Acute Surgery: Loretta Boyd, MD; Jeffrey Carter, MD; Terral Goode, MD; Alexander Johnston, MD; Matthew Mayuiers, MD; Paul Ulich, MD.
- Advanced Practice Clinicians: Cara Bland, NP; Jennifer Rohrbaugh, NP; Jessica Sites, PA; Laura Stade, PA; Heather Wallace, NP.
The pulmonary practice will serve as a central hub for pulmonary care and sleep medicine for patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Providers will continue to see patients at Valley Health satellite clinics in Front Royal, Luray, Romney, W.Va., and Spring Mills, W.Va, according to the news release.
The board certified physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other staff at Valley Health Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists offer comprehensive services — including advanced interventional diagnostic and therapeutic procedures — for individuals with a wide range of lung conditions and sleep disorders, as well as other chronic health issues and wellness services. the release added.
Valley Health Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists has nine physicians and three advanced practice clinicians:
- Pulmonary Medicine: T. Glen Bouder MD, FCCP; Daniel Hynes, MD; Christian A. LaFalce MD, FCCP; David LeCronier, DO; Jeffrey Lessar, MD; Thomas M. Murphy, MD; John Price, DO; G. Keith Wolfe, MD; Allyson Rinker, NP.
- Internal Medicine: S. Preston Childress, MD; Sarah Chrisman, FNP-C; Anne Weiss, MSN, RN, FNP-C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.