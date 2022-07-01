COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 6 years are available now in the northern Shenandoah Valley, and local health-care providers are beginning to offer appointment times and schedule vaccination clinics.
The Lord Fairfax Health District received pre-ordered shipments from the Virginia Department of Health and has 63,500 Pfizer (three-dose) and 39,400 Moderna (two-dose) vaccines to distribute to area health departments and other providers.
Valley Health received 800 Moderna and 800 Pfizer vaccines and is delivering them to its providers upon request.
Winchester Pediatric Clinic plans to start administering the vaccine on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Ashley Doyle, practice administrator.
“We do eagerly want to give that COVID vaccine,” she said. “We have had a lot — a lot — of people calling and asking about it.”
However, the practice was waiting to make sure it was ready for what could be a huge number of patients over the next days and weeks.
The Winchester office staff held several recent meetings to coordinate the delivery and administration of the vaccine so the doses won’t go bad while waiting to be used.
Winchester Pediatric Clinic expects the delivery of vaccines from Valley Health on Tuesday. “We don’t want it sitting over the holiday weekend,” Doyle said.
Since the vaccine was only recently approved for young children under an Emergency Use Authorization, Doyle said she’s not surprised that the public is eager to get their children vaccinated.
Still, it’s a greater response than the staff predicted, since she said researchers have said the age group isn’t at the same level of risk to the coronavirus that older people are.
“We are most likely going to be getting the Moderna vaccine,” she said. That way, young patients will only need two shots for the full protection of the vaccine.
Winchester Pediatric Clinic will announce any updates in its vaccination plan on its Facebook page, and prospective patients are asked to register at its website at wpeds.com to avoid wait times over the phone.
The office has nine phone lines, Doyle said, and yet, “All of them get tied up somehow.”
Other area providers planning to receive patients for vaccinations in the coming weeks include:
• Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic at 759 S Main St., Woodstock, will hold vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays starting July 15. Call 540-459-1383 for more information.
• In Warren County, Valley Health Multispecialty Clinic/Commerce Avenue Pediatrics at 120 N. Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Front Royal, will take appointments for patients. Call 540-631-7337.
• Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family and Internal Medicine at 135 Memorial Drive, Luray, will also offer the vaccine by appointment. Call 540-743-2887.
• The VDH recommends parents use the health department locator tool at vdh.virginia.gov/health-department-locator to determine the closest office to them and contact that office for information about any clinics they may be holding. Some offices may allow walk-ins while others may require appointments
Though older patients can also access the COVID-19 vaccine at area pharmacies, by law pharmacies cannot vaccinate children younger than 3 years of age, said Lorrie Andrew-Spear, risk communications manager with the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Some pharmacies that have in-house facilities such as a “Minute Clinic” may vaccinate children as young as 6 months. People should contact their pharmacy to confirm.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older in the United States, said Dr. Charles Devine III, acting director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“Children who have already had a COVID-19 infection will benefit from vaccination because it provides stronger and broader protection against the virus,” he said.
