WINCHESTER — A study from a Washington, D.C., think tank projects the Northern Shenandoah Valley housing market will receive minimal direct impact from Amazon’s HQ2 project in Crystal City, but some local real estate experts say property is going to get pricier regardless.
The Stephen S. Fuller Institute, an economic research firm that studies the Washington region, estimates 0.2% of Amazon employee households (those with at least one person working at HQ2) will locate in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. By comparison, 33% will locate in Fairfax County, with more than 40% locating in Washington and localities immediately adjacent to it.
Seattle-based Amazon, an online shopping giant, announced in November that it will create a second headquarters in Arlington’s National Landing district near Reagan National Airport. The company plans to invest $2.5 billion and establish 25,000 jobs there over 15 years.
“Overall, HQ2 would increase the demand for housing in the Washington region,” states a related blog on the institute’s website. “However, this demand would be relatively dispersed in the region and occur gradually, allowing jurisdictions to plan for the increase or adjust their current plans as needed.”
The study estimates the amount of housing that will be needed as a result of the HQ2 project, whether directly or indirectly, is 245 homes in the northern Shenandoah Valley, a combined 35,000 or more in Arlington and Fairfax counties, and about 5,800 in Loudoun County.
Most of the indirect economic activity generated by HQ2 will take place in Virginia, the study says, with some occurring in Washington and Maryland.
The blog notes that the study’s projections are contingent on each locality’s ability to create new housing.
Jeff Webber, broker for Long & Foster/Webber & Associates real estate agency in Winchester, says the local housing market is expecting residual economic dividends from the Amazon project to seep into the region and create demand for new housing.
But that’s a trend that predates Amazon, Webber said.
Northern Virginia is the fastest-growing region in Virginia and has been for decades. As that region’s jobs and population increase, people get pushed farther out to find places to live.
Webber said it’s hard to determine how much of the continued growth will be Amazon specific, but he thinks it’s going to be a “small number” in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
How other localities respond to the need for housing development might take pressure off the Winchester area, he said.
The median sale price of a home in Winchester in 2018 was $259,254, up from $252,718 in 2017, according to information from Cornerstone Business Group in Frederick County. In Frederick County, the median sale price increased from $263,642 to $277,380, and in Clarke County it rose from $357,888 to $390,591.
Webber said price increases correlate with the increasing cost of land and the fees that developers have to pay for proffers.
“You can’t build an affordable house on a $100,000 lot,” Webber said. “The prices have to go up.”
