How many more times are you going to push aside that old pair of eyeglasses sitting in your junk drawer when you search for a pen or a rubber band?
The Clarke County chapter of Lions Club International has streamlined a way to recycle glasses by setting up a Sight Project recycling center at a farm near Berryville where they, along with Lions Club members and volunteers from Winchester, Frederick County and elsewhere in the region, have processed more than 20,400 pairs of glasses since December of 2022. Those glasses have been shipped around the world and given to people in need for free.
About 30 collection boxes for unwanted eyeglasses have been placed by local Lions Clubs at a variety of community locations — doctor’s offices, banks, Blue Ridge Hospice sites and elsewhere. Volunteers also drive all over West Virginia to gather eyeglasses.
Banded together in the effort, local club members are eager to use the recycling center to give old eyeglasses new purpose.
Many prescription glasses can be matched with a person who needs them without alteration. The World Health Organization, according to lionsclub.org, estimates there are 120 million people worldwide who can have normal vision restored with a pair of glasses that corrects for near and/or farsightedness. While recycled glasses are taken to other countries, Lions Club members also devote time and resources to ensure people in the U.S. who need eyeglasses get new, unworn pairs.
Now, the recycling process for locally donated glasses is even more efficient thanks to the camaraderie among the local Lions Club chapters and the vision of Clarke County Lions Club members Greg Hart and Sharon Hart, who have opened up their farm near Berryville as a regional satellite center to process donated glasses.
Lisa Brumback is co-chair of the Sight Committee for the Winchester Host Lions Club. On a recent Thursday morning, she was one of almost a dozen volunteers processing glasses in a sunroom at the Harts' home.
“When I hold a pair of donated glasses, I see a story, not the glasses," Brumback said. "There’s a story from the person who wore them. But, there is going to be a great story about the person who will receive them, too.”
Other volunteers nod in agreement. Having poor vision improved can be life-changing.
“The stronger the lens in a recovered pair of glasses, the better I feel. The strong prescriptions mean we can really help someone see,” volunteer Marge Krasinski said.
Clarke County Lions Club member Larry Krasinski said he feels excited when he comes across a pair of children’s glasses that are in good shape. Those can be a rare find, since kids can be especially rough on their glasses.
Greg Hart has been involved in the Lions Club for about 30 years. The satellite recycling center at his farm is one of just a handful in Virginia. There are larger centers in Norfolk, Roanoke and Arlington. Previously, local volunteers had to drive to a recycling center in Northern Virginia. The time they spent traveling took away time from processing eyeglasses. So, in 2020, just before COVID-19, local Lions Club members set up a processing center at a Winchester church.
All that's really needed, according to the Harts, is a sink with warm water in which to sanitize and wash the glasses, room to set up the lensometer that measures the prescription strength of the glasses, tables for volunteers to make sure frames are intact and storage space for the glasses.
The group got started at the Winchester church after a Clarke County Lions Club member purchased two lensometers and other members secured the soap and bleach needed to disinfect the glasses, vinegar to rinse them and microfiber cloths for shining the lenses.
But COVID-19 hit soon after. The group lost the space and volunteer help during the pandemic. That's when the Harts decided to move the operation to their farm at 775 Wadesville Road.
The Harts have a daughter who is blind, so that makes the Sight Project personal from them. That's one of the reasons they didn’t hesitate to host the satellite recycling center. And they say it is working out really well. They have inside space when the weather is cold, with volunteers working in the kitchen or enclosed porch. When it warms up, they set up shop in a workshop and enjoy the country air.
On a given week, the satellite center readies at least 300 pairs of glasses for reuse.
Creating the local satellite center has attracted more volunteers for the Sight Project and has even been a catalyst for some individuals to join the Lions Club. Another benefit, according to the volunteers, are the social connections they forge with people beyond their own club.
All people are welcome. “If there are kids who need community service hours for Honor Society, they can volunteer,” Greg Hart said. “We don’t turn anyone who wants to help away.”
“You don’t have to be a Lion to come out and help," Sharon Hart added.
And all glasses are welcome. The Lions do not turn away glasses donations.
According to the volunteers, 70% of donated glasses eventually perch on another nose. Glasses with scratched lenses or broken frames likely won’t be repurposed. But even glasses that are too beat up to be redistributed play a part in bettering the lives of others.
Broken eyewear is sent to a facility in California that disassembles the glasses. The pieces and precious metals that are harvested are sold as scrap. The money from the sales goes back into Lions Club philanthropic projects.
If you want to get involved in the effort, there are several ways to do that. You can drop your old prescription glasses, sunglasses or any eyewear into a collection box. You can help with processing at the local satellite center or request to have a glasses collection box put in a business or building. Email g.hart@erols.com for details. Find more information about Lions Club International at lionsclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.