WINCHESTER — In early April, the American Red Cross realigned many of its service districts and the Top of Virginia chapter in Winchester became the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter, serving portions of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
Bill Brent, who had been in charge of the Top of Virginia chapter, was transferred to Charlottesville, and a new executive director, Eric C. Anderson, took over operations of the new Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter from Frederick, Maryland.
But as volunteers at the Red Cross office at 561 Fortress Drive near Winchester were planning a celebration to welcome Anderson, the world fell apart. COVID-19, which had surfaced in the region, closed the organization’s local office and slammed the brakes on every plan, program and event that had been on the calendar.
The fledgling Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter had to pivot quickly to keep providing disaster relief, blood donation services and support for veterans and active-duty military. That meant building a new volunteer network using Red Cross personnel that carried over from the former Top of Virginia chapter and blending them with people from the chapter’s new territories in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and Washington County, Maryland.
“Ninety to 95 percent of the work that gets done by the Red Cross is done by volunteers,” Anderson said on Monday. “We had to take the new norm and make the best of it.”
His saving grace was Leslie Caliva, an unpaid community volunteer leader who had served the Top of Virginia chapter in Winchester for decades.
“This is our nest,” Caliva said. “We take care of our nest and the peeps that go along with it. It’s just what we do.”
Caliva was so well-versed in local Red Cross operations, Anderson said, “It’s like we had a built-in executive director here, which was quite a confidence builder.”
The two of them mapped out new strategies and coordinated volunteer efforts over the phone and in videoconferences long before they ever met in person.
“Building a team is something we put a great deal of value in as an organization,” Caliva said on Monday. “And we’re all so new to this team that we’re all equal players.”
Their first challenge was making sure blood donations didn’t dwindle due to the COVID-related cancellation of dozens of planned collection drives. They were able to do that by implementing extra precautions in the chapter’s blood donation center on the first floor of 561 Fortress Drive.
Then doctors discovered that people who had recovered from COVID-19 had antibodies in their system that could help others battling the coronavirus, so the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter began collecting what Anderson and Caliva refer to as “convalescent blood” along with regular blood donations.
Once that challenge was addressed, a series of natural disasters began occurring across the country, including wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the South. Anderson and Caliva started training disaster-response volunteers online rather than in person, and they found new ways to provide virtual assistance to people in need so they could send fewer Red Cross volunteers to recovery sites.
“We’ve got to help no matter what else is happening,” Caliva said. “We still have to be in Oregon, we still have to be in Louisiana and we still have veterans who need services. We still have to be wherever we need to be, whether it’s virtually or with boots on the ground.”
Their work is far from finished. Anderson and Caliva are prepping for an increased demand for Red Cross services as cold weather arrives, and they’re recruiting people to serve on a board of directors for the new Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter.
“We’re building as we go,” Anderson said. “And we’re starting to see some success in that regard.”
At the moment, Anderson and Caliva said, the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter’s most pressing needs are for volunteers and monetary donations. To learn more, visit the chapter’s website at redcross.org.
