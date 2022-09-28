While Hurricane Ian has lots of people evacuating Florida, Jill Johnson is about to board a flight there.
Johnson, 63, is a Frederick County resident who is awaiting her first deployment as a volunteer with the American Red Cross's Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter.
Her destination will depend on where the need for disaster aid is the greatest after the storm hits.
Johnson has been a Red Cross volunteer for about six months. During that time she has undergone training to prepare her for deployment.
She started volunteering shortly after her retirement.
"Well, it's kind of crazy, but when I retired I decided I wanted to be one of those people that I see on TV with a Red Cross vest on helping people," Johnson said on Wednesday.
She applied to become a volunteer at redcross.org.
"Then they contacted me," she said. "It was a simple as that."
Johnson has since been trained on sheltering and feeding people during disasters. She also received training on educating children about disaster preparedness.
"I had no idea what all they did," she said about the American Red Cross.
The Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter currently has seven people deployed to disasters, including chapter Disaster Program Manager Jesse Hott, who left Sunday for damage assessment in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit. All except Hott are volunteers. Stacy McFarland, the chapter's executive director, expects to be deployed in the second round "as we anticipate months of recovery operations for Hurricane Ian," she wrote in an email.
The chapter encompasses the city of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties in Virginia; Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland.
As of Tuesday, the Red Cross had deployed over 450 volunteers to Florida, with numbers expected to grow beyond 3,000 post-landfall. It also has opened 46 shelters across Florida and surrounding states in addition to setting up more than 65 shelter trailers filled with relief supplies, meals and snacks.
Johnson received a call about her pending deployment on Monday. She is awaiting another call to tell her where she's going, with 24 hours notice. It's possible she will be in Orlando or Tallahassee. Wherever the destination, she will be there for two weeks, with the possibility of extending her stay.
She said she's both excited and nervous.
"I just like to help people and hopefully make a difference to somebody somewhere along the way," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.