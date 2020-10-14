UPDATE: A federal judge has extended Virginia's voter registration deadline until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. This includes both online and in-person registration.
WINCHESTER — Tuesday was Virginia's last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
So the timing couldn't have been worse when a severed fiber optic cable in Chesterfield County cause the state's online voter registration system to shut down.
"We've got a line out the door. We are handing out applications as fast as we can," Frederick County Voter Registrar Rick Venskoske said on Tuesday.
As of noon, about 50 to 60 people had come to the the county's elections office to register to vote.
"We opened at 8:30," Venskoske said. "It's been very very busy all day."
The outage also affected early voting, which continues through Oct. 31 in Virginia, because the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS) was not working. Many localities use VERIS to check in voters. As a result, anyone who wanted to vote early in Frederick County was given a provisional ballot on Tuesday, Venskoske said.
In Clarke Clarke, people who came to vote on Tuesday were encouraged to come back another day.
"Early voting is being impacted by the statewide outage," Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said. "We do not have access to our voter registration system to be able to determine if that voter is registered or has requested an absentee ballot or has transferred out .... Unless we have access to a poll book, we would have to encourage them to vote another day. We could allow them to vote a provisional ballot, [but] most people are opting not to do that. They would prefer to come back another day."
Bosserman added that a steady stream of people came to the registrar's office on Tuesday to register to vote since they could not do so online.
The situation was similar at Winchester's voter registration office.
But early voting in Winchester was able to proceed on Tuesday because voter information had been logged into an electronic poll book that officials used to check in voters, Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District, along with fellow Democratic Reps. Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly called for a court order to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline following extended disruptions of the Virginia Department of Elections website on the final day of registration. Their statement came as the Virginia Information Technologies Agency said it could provide “no estimated time of restoration” to state technology services affected by the severed cable.
"It is imperative that the deadline for Virginians to register to vote be extended," a news release said. "We hope the courts will swiftly grant such an extension, and we hope they will take into account the disruptions to registration that have already occurred and the time that it will take to inform the public about new opportunities to register. Given these important factors, we believe a 72-hour registration extension after the Department of Elections online portal is restored would be appropriate."
A federal judge previously granted an extension to Virginia’s voter registration deadline in 2016 after heavy web traffic resulted in disruptions to the registration portal.
