WINCHESTER — The Virginia Tech Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center has been awarded a grant to research the Trissolcus japonicus — a wasp that may play a crucial role in controlling the state’s stink bug population.
The project is one of 10 agriculture-related projects in Virginia awarded specialty crop grant funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam. The combined total in funding offered through the USDA is $541,467.
Entomologist Chris Bergh, who works at the extension center, said the fully-funded project to monitor the Trissolcus japonicus is $17,000.
Trissolcus japonicus, also known as the samurai wasp, attacks and kills brown marmorated stink bug eggs. The species is native to East Asia and was first spotted in the United States in Maryland in 2014. It was first discovered in Winchester in 2015, but Bergh previously said the brown marmorated stink bug population is declining in the Winchester area, possibly because of the wasps.
In summer 2018, with the approval of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the samurai wasp was released at 10 locations from northern to southwest Virginia, near sites where specialty crops were grown.
According to Bergh, the 2019 grant from the USDA will allow Virginia Tech to continue to monitor the 10 locations through the end of 2021. At these sites, Virginia Tech will use traps to track the establishment and population of the wasp ,as well as changes in the brown marmorated stink bug population.
According to Bergh, samurai wasp populations have already been detected in four of the 10 locations where they were released.
Frederick County’s research center also received another grant, about $51,000, for research into plant growth regulators (PGRs), which are used in modern apple production to decrease disease, manage crop loads, control pre-harvest drops, extend the harvest season, control physiological disorders and enhance fruit coloration.
Pomologist Sherif M. Sherif said research into different types of PGRs will last about a year. After the research is complete, Virginia Tech will determine and recommend PGR spray programs that are efficient and result in higher fruit and yield quality.
