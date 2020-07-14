For Tom Beyer, his first year of serving as a host for Winchester Royals players was definitely something he won’t forget.
In the summer of 2016, Beyer welcomed Mack Krupp, a left-handed reliever who had just finished his redshirt sophomore year at Radford University into his Stephens City home. Krupp hailed from Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond.
Now 73 and living in Berryville, Beyer thoroughly enjoyed going out to Winchester’s Bridgeforth Field and watching Krupp pitch for the Royals. But watching baseball with Krupp was just as meaningful.
“Mack’s dad is a big Cubs fan, and I’m a big Cubs fan,” said Beyer, who lived in Chicago until 1989. “Mack just has a wealth of knowledge on baseball. He would come home and if there was a late Cubs game on the two of us would sit and watch and I’d pick his brain about baseball.
“These kids just live baseball.”
It’s been hard for local fans of all ages this summer to not be able to attend games for the Winchester Royals, a member of the NCAA-sanctioned, wooden-bat Valley Baseball League. The 2020 season — the VBL typically starts around June 1 and ends in early August with playoff games — was canceled on April 2 out of concern for COVID-19.
For people like Beyer — who took over as the Royals’ housing coordinator this year after hosting players from 2016-18 — there’s an extra level of sadness. Taking a college baseball player into your home means you get to know players on a level that goes much deeper than reciting their batting average or earned run average. Players essentially become family members who player hosts stay in contact with to this day.
“The greatest thing about hosting is just meeting some great young kids,” said Beyer, who lives with his 69-year-old wife Susie after raising five daughters between the ages of 23 and 48 who all reside elsewhere now. “We couldn’t host last year because we were moving. The house we bought in Berryville has two bedrooms upstairs, and our plan was to have that be rooms for the boys. We jokingly call them our ‘summer sons.’
“These guys all have a passion for the game, and my heart breaks for these guys that didn’t get to finish their college season and didn’t get to play here this summer.”
In 2019, Donna Turrill, 47, of Frederick County, wrapped up her three-year run as Royals team president. She said the reason why she became involved in team administration — she was also housing coordinator for four years — is because of how much she enjoyed the experience of having players live with her.
Turrill began hosting players in 2010. She has two sons, Connor, 20, and Alex, 18, that have been around plenty of Royals over the years.
In 2012, Turrill hosted one of the best players to don a Royals uniform in the past decade in Jimmy Yezzo, a first baseman from the University of Delaware who was named to the VBL All-Decade team in December. Alex was the Royals’ bat boy that summer, and Turrill said it made an impact on him.
“[Yezzo] and the whole team took Alex under his wing,” Turrill said. “You could see for a little 10-year-old just how special it made him feel.”
Turrill said Connor, in particular, enjoyed seeing how dedicated the players were to baseball over the years. Turrill said her family also appreciates the non-baseball moments, like when the players would play hockey and other games with her children.
“I think it was good to open the home to somebody else,” said Turrill, who makes sure to always reach out to former players around Thanksgiving and Christmastime every year. “It changes your routine a little bit, changes things within the home, the dynamics, and I think that just helps you to be a better person, too.”
For Laura White, 49, of Winchester, this summer hasn’t been the same. This would have been her fourth year that she and her significant other Chris Rathel would have served as hosts, and she’s definitely grown to enjoy sitting in the same seats at Bridgeforth surrounded by the other host families every year.
Like with Beyer and Murrill, it’s not just the experiences at the ballpark that make the Royals’ experience so memorable.
For example, last year White took Nebraska resident and University of Nebraska outfielder Aaron Palensky to Lake James in North Carolina.
“He said it was the best thing of his summer,” White said. “He got to ride on a jet ski for the first time.
“We try to take our [players] to D.C., because a lot of them have never been to D.C. So these moments where we can experience new experiences with them, those are great. Of course we want them to play well in baseball. But having them see the White House, or the Washington Monument for the first time, or being on a jet ski, those are amazing moments.”
White also appreciates that the players want to share their amazing personal news as well.
Palensky didn’t get picked in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, which was shortened from 40 rounds to five as a cost-cutting response to COVID-19 and held June 10-11. But on June 18, Palensky signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Yankees, and it didn’t take him long to call White.
“It really feels like an extended family,” White said. “We couldn’t be prouder of him, and we can’t wait to see where things go for him.”
Whether it’s making the players a meal at their house in the summer or driving several hours to attend one of their college games in the spring several months after the player has left Winchester, host families want to go the extra mile — or miles — for their players.
Palensky’s call shows the player’s appreciation. As does the fact that the family of Chris Salvey (from Folcroft, Pa.) had the Beyers come up to Philadelphia for a Phillies game against the Cubs and a meal at the restaurant they own in the city after Salvey’s season with the Royals in 2018.
The player connections people like White have made already will have to suffice until the next hosting opportunity arises.
“We’ve fallen in love with the whole Royals’ community,” White said. “It’s been a great experience for us, and I can’t wait to do it in 2021.”
