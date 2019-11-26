WINCHESTER — People who want to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping won't have to wait until Black Friday, as many local retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Apple Blossom Mall Manager Larry Nelson says most of the mall’s stores will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, though Belk will open at 4 p.m. and JCPenney at 2 p.m.
While a few stores will stay open overnight, most of the mall’s stores will close at 1 a.m, according to Nelson. All mall stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday and remain open until 10 p.m.
“The crowd and the Black Friday sales really do start much earlier than they ever have,” Nelson said. "That whole crowd has shifted to Thursday evening. We are very, very busy Thursday evening, the way a typical Black Friday always used to be, though Black Friday is busy as well.”
On Saturday, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The mall's Sears store, which is slated to close by February, will be open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until midnight, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Although the pending closure of Sears means the mall is closing one of its anchor stores, Men's Wearhouse opened Nov. 6 outside the Food Court entrance. Men’s Wearhouse, a subsidiary of Tailored Brands headquartered in Houston, occupies 6,123 square feet in the former Skyline Sports location, which has relocated near the JCPenney Court. Men’s Wearhouse has its own exterior entrance as well as an interior mall entrance.
“This has been a four-month construction project that has transformed the existing space and added a new look to the mall’s Food Court entrance,” Nelson said. “Menswear has been a category of merchandise that our guests have been asking for and we’re happy to partner with Tailored Brands to bring Men’s Wearhouse to the Winchester community.”
In addition to men’s suits, Men’s Wearhouse offers casual apparel including jeans, sweaters, socks and accessories, according to a company media release. It also does alterations that are often completed while customers wait, free lifetime pressing on all suits and sports coats, 24-hour tailoring available upon request, and designer tuxedos for rent and purchase.
Men’s Wearhouse will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but it will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Elite Jewelers, a Virginia-based regional fine jeweler, has opened a 1,350-square-foot store in the mall’s Center Court, replacing the former Shaw’s Jewelers. Elite Jewelers has eight locations in the Northern Virginia area. The local store opened Oct. 26.
Elite carries Gemological Institute of America-certified diamonds, colored precious stones, pearls and a large selection of diamond necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The store also features handmade Italian 18k gold and platinum jewelry, as well as Movado, Citizen and Bulova watches.
The mall's Bath & Body Works recently completed a three-month renovation in its existing location. The renovated store now includes the White Barn Candle Company brand.
Both local Target stores will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Area Walmart stores will be open 24 hours a day.
Kohl's department store on Pleasant Valley Road will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and remain open throughout all of Friday and close at midnight. The store will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday and close at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, also on Pleasant Valley Road, will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Best Buy on Jubal Early Drive will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Agree with Blondie, it is a real shame people can't stop shopping for one day on one of the biggest holidays in a year. I will not support any retailers on Thanksgiving Day or in the middle of the night and will be sure to have the food I need and gas for the car by Wednesday. If people stop shopping, especially at the retailers, maybe the stores will stop being open all night before, after, and during Thanksgiving the stores will go back to normal hours. The commercialism shown during Thanksgiving and Christmas is just disgusting.
It's such a shame that people cannot enjoy Thanksgiving with their families due to having to work because people have to shop on this special day.
