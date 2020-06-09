WINCHESTER — A man who makes his living selling cars will park his vehicle this weekend to raise money for The Laurel Center.
David Vincent, sales manager at the Beyer Auto dealerships on Valley Pike in Kernstown, plans to run six 10K races within 24 hours starting at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Snowden Bridge subdivision north of Winchester.
According to a media release from The Laurel Center, Vincent’s endeavor is a tougher version of the Yeti 24-Hour Challenge, where runners tackle a 5-mile course every four hours. Vincent will be running 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, every four hours, with races scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at midnight, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.
If all goes according to plan, he will run a total of 37.2 miles this weekend to help the nonprofit center in Winchester provide continued assistance to abused adults and children.
The 10K runs will occur along a 1-mile stretch of road in the housing development, allowing spectators to maintain proper COVID-19 social distancing during the event. Anyone who wishes to run with Vincent will be welcome to do so.
“One of the unfortunate events that has taken place with this [coronavirus] pandemic has been a big increase in domestic violence and sexual abuse against women and children,” Vincent said in a media release from The Laurel Center. “That is something that is close to me because I did deal with a lot of that when I was a kid.”
Vincent has set a fundraising goal of $12,000. Donations of any amount may be made online at charity.gofundme.com/yeti-sun-run, and all proceeds will support The Laurel Center’s ongoing operating expenses. Corporate sponsorships are also available.
“Many of The Laurel Center’s fundraisers have gotten canceled this year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], so they are really hurting to make up some of these funds that they need to serve our community,” Vincent said in the release. “This run will shine a light on the darkness of domestic and sexual violence.”
“Many victims are not able to reach out [to The Laurel Center] for the services needed as they may have been quarantined with their abuser,” Kory Campbell, volunteer coordinator for the center at 402 N. Cameron St., said in the release. “We are so grateful that David is taking his time and using his energy for over 37 miles to support the thousands of clients a year that use our services.”
Founded in 1981, The Laurel Center provides free emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic and sexual violence 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
For more information on the center or Vincent’s Yeti Challenge, contact Campbell at 540-450-5425 or k.campbell@thelaurelcenter.org.
