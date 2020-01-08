WINCHESTER — The Salvation Army of Winchester received $92,000 in donations during its recently completed Red Kettle Campaign, but the amount fell nearly $50,000 short of a $140,000 fundraising goal announced in October.
Kelly Durant, the local Salvation Army captain, said the nonprofit organization will do its best to keep the shortfall from impacting operations.
“We’ve already had to tighten our belts and lose a couple of staff, so we are doing what we can to work within our budget,” Durant said in a phone interview. “We are doing our part to stay operational, despite it all.”
The local Salvation Army, which operates a 48-bed emergency shelter at 300 Fort Collier Road, helps about 15,000 people each year. Its annual budget is approximately $2 million. In addition to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily to those in need, or about 42,000 meals a year, the organization also offers financial help with utility bills and provides Christmas presents to hundreds of local children through its annual Angel Tree Program. This past Christmas, 853 children received gifts, up from 800 the previous year.
“However, at the last minute I had to scramble and buy toys,” Durant said. “We were short on donors.”
The 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, held from Nov. 7 to Dec. 24, placed kettles and bell ringers at various locations to solicit donations, including Apple Blossom Mall, Walmart and Hobby Lobby. The money is used to help families in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties with food, temporary housing and other assistance.
Durant attributed the fundraising shortfall, in part, to losing a bell-ringing site at the former Shop N Save in Berryville, which closed in the spring and was replaced by a different grocer. In 2018, the campaign suffered when five Shop N Save stores shuttered in Winchester and Frederick County, all of which had been bell-ringing sites. The local Salvation Army also was down four employees due to sickness the last week of the 2019 campaign, Durant said.
The shortfall is nothing new for the local Salvation Army, which has repeatedly missed its Red Kettle fundraising goals in recent years. However, the $92,000 was the lowest amount raised in the past 10 years. It also was the first time in more than a decade that donations dipped below $100,000. Last year, the organization fell $8,000 short of its $132,000 goal.
Durant said the situation “could be the new status quo,” unless another major store agrees to allow Red Kettle soliciting.
“We want to continue to have our shelter open,” Durant said. “So we are investigating who, like companies or groups, would like to donate funds apart from the Red Kettle. We would really appreciate it.”
The local Salvation Army has seven staff members, not including the thrift store it operates on Weems Lane. Last year, Durant said two staff members were let go and one resigned.
“We are hoping the community will appreciate what we can provide,” Durant said. “We would like for them to come visit us and see for themselves how we have been able to remodel many of the rooms [at the emergency shelter]. It’s a place where people feel they can have a new start in life. The invitation is to come see what they do.”
