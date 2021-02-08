WINCHESTER — Helping the community survive the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding outreach to young people and minorities are among the top priorities of newly elected Winchester Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairperson Melissa Turner.
Turner, 48, was elected by board members in October to head the 16-member panel, which represents the Salvation Army to the community and represents the needs of the community to Salvation Army leadership. Turner is a lifelong Winchester-area resident and is involved with several nonprofit groups. She presided over her first meeting as chairperson in December.
Turner’s role is historic, as she is the first Black person in the local Salvation Army’s 100-year history to serve as board chairperson.
“To me, it’s like, I can’t even put into words,” Turner said. “I originally came on as just an advisory board member. Then I was secretary. And then when I was asked to be chairperson, I was a little overwhelmed because it wasn’t expected. Because usually you have to be on for a little bit longer. But with me being so involved with the community, they thought I would be a good fit.”
As chairperson, Turner hopes to get younger generations involved with the Salvation Army, as well as minorities. She believes more diversity of race and age will result in a broader range of ideas and allow the Salvation Army to more effectively assist the community.
“I’m really glad to celebrate this milestone with the community,” Winchester Salvation Army Lt. Jared Martin said about Turner’s new role on the board.
Turner became involved with the local Salvation Army four years ago, after she was asked to join by area lawyer Tyson Gilpin. She also is on the advisory board for Bright Futures for Winchester and Frederick County public shools, and she is a member of the local charitable group Hood Love. She has a part-time job at Sodexo dining and catering services and a full-time job as a raw materials specialist for Valley Proteins. Additionally, she was part of the local United Way COVID-19 relief fund committee, which reviewed applications submitted by nonprofit organizations for money to help families impacted by COVID-19 pay housing-related expenses.
“I feel like if you have a voice on multiple boards, that you can sort of bring everything together,” Turner said. “I feel like it’s very important to be involved in the community.”
The advisory board meets once a month. As its head, Turner will design and shape board agendas and ensure the effective functioning of the board’s committees. She will lead board meetings, assign tasks to board members and develop and grow the culture of the board. She will represent the Salvation Army through advocacy in the community, providing presentations to groups and individuals, serving as a spokesperson when appropriate and working with board and committee members to ensure the group’s visibility in the community.
Throughout 2021, Turner wants to focus on finding alternative ways to raise funds, since COVID-19 has disrupted the Salvation Army’s abilities to hold in-person fundraisers.
Turner’s duties include leading fundraising efforts, collaborating with Salvation Army leaders Jared and Rachel Martin and ensuring the integrity of finances, income and expenses of the local Salvation Army.
“There is no ‘I’ in ‘we’ and with that mindset I encourage everyone no matter what your past is, I believe everyone has a way of giving back to your community,” Turner said. “There are three Ts, and everyone has at least one. You can give back your time by volunteering, your treasure by donating or your talent. My grandmother, Mary Turner who is 90 years old, always taught me that every little bit helps and could mean a lot to someone else.”
The group’s advisory board chairs serve one-year terms and may be re-elected to serve three years total.
The Winchester Salvation Army, which helps about 15,000 people annually, operates an emergency shelter with 48 beds at 300 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily to those in need. It also offers financial assistance to help people pay utility bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.