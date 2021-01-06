WINCHESTER — Local school divisions are reporting an increase in the number of students who failed at least one course in the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year — a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that mirrors a national trend.
The uptick in failing grades follows learning changes that were implemented as a result of the pandemic. In March, school divisions in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County were forced to shut their doors and switch to virtual learning until the end of the school year in June. When the 2020-21 school year started in September, students had a choice of taking their classes online or attending in-person classes on a reduced basis in combination with online learning, which is referred to as the hybrid model.
At Handley High School in Winchester, 510 students received at least one F in a course during the first quarter. That’s 38% of the student body with at least one failing grade, according to Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. At the same time during the 2019-20 school year, 27% had one or more Fs.
At the city’s Daniel Morgan Middle School, more students are receiving failing grades as well.
In the first quarter of 2020-21, about 32% of DMMS students received one or more Fs. That’s more than double the 15.5% from about the same time last year.
Handley students enrolled in 100% online learning were slightly more likely to receive an F compared to their classmates enrolled in hybrid learning.
Of the 510 students with at least one F, 55% were learning completely online while 45% were enrolled in the hybrid model, Van Heukelum said.
Among all grade levels in Frederick County Public Schools, 7.73% of grades distributed in the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year were Fs. That compares with 2.69% at the same time in 2019-20. At the high school level in FCPS, 15.3% of grades distributed in the first quarter of the current school year were Fs. That’s about 10% higher than the same time last year, when only 5.09% were Fs.
FCPS high school students taking all their classes online were more likely to receive a failing grade than those in the hybrid model. Among those taking their classes completely online, 23.7% of grades distributed were Fs. For those enrolled in hybrid learning, 11.53% of grades distributed were Fs.
During a normal year in Clarke County Public Schools, 6% to 8% of students in grades 6-12 typically have at least one F at the end of the first quarter. This year, that number has increased to nearly 33%.
“In some cases, it could be a lack of understanding of the material, but we also have students who are not engaging in some classes,” CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. “Clarke County students typically do very well academically. The data is alarming, to say the least.”
Bishop said there isn’t a clear distinction between students in the virtual versus hybrid models and the failure rates.
To address the increase in failing grades, FCPS is providing extra time for students to complete assignments and extra support through study halls or support periods, Superintendent David Sovine said. Each school also has received extra funding to provide more academic support outside of regular school hours following winter break. And the division plans to roll out a “robust” summer program to further prepare students who may be falling behind academically, he said.
“We have confidence in our teachers, students, and families that any deficits in learning will be effectively addressed and our students will not be impacted long-term,” Sovine said.
In CCPS, Bishop said teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators have been discussing grades with students and families to find out if there are barriers preventing students from completing their work.
“Is it a motivation issue, an internet issue or is there something outside of the school’s control that is a barrier?” Bishop asked. “Most of those conversations have been very productive in attempting to get students back on track.”
At Handley, Van Heukelum said there is an “aggressive” intervention plan underway that includes core content and academic coaches. About 20 teachers are signing up to handle a caseload of five to 10 students each to track. This will include helping students organize their academic schedules, help complete and submit assignments, serve as a liaison between student, parent and teacher and provide aspirational guidance.
WPS will be offering “Twilight School” for students during the second semester, which will be for students who received one or more Fs during the fall semester in core classes. Students can attend class in-person from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to recover credits at the high school level or meet the promotion guidelines at the middle school level.
Van Heukelum said he’s hopeful and confident there will be a positive change in grades by the end of the second quarter.
While the increase in failing grades is concerning, it’s not unexpected, Van Heukelum said, as schools across the country are experiencing similar issues amid the pandemic.
A November report by the Northwest Evaluation Association found that on average in fall 2020, reading levels remained steady but students fell behind in math courses.
“In fall of 2020, students in grades 3–8 performed similarly in reading to same-grade students in fall 2019, but about 5 to 10 percentile points lower in math,” according to report.
Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest school district in Virginia, reported that its percentage of middle and high school students receiving Fs in at least two classes has increased from 6% to 11%, according to The Washington Post. And failure rates in math and English increased sixfold for some of the most vulnerable students in Montgomery County Public Schools, the largest school division in Maryland.
In New Mexico as of late October, more than 40% of middle and high school students were failing at least one class, The Associated Press reported. The AP also found that a North Carolina school district Wilson County had doubled its rate of students failing at least one class. In that same school district, about 46% of students in grades 3-12 saw at least one F on their report card in fall 2020.
“The learning loss is real,” Van Heukelum said.
