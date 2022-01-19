WINCHESTER — Local school division officials on Tuesday responded to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine issued a statement that FCPS will continue to require masks until Youngkin’s order takes effect.
“Although the Governor’s order makes wearing masks optional for students, the school division is strongly encouraging students to continue to wear masks in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health as a means to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and continue to keep schools open for in-person learning,” Sovine stated. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, I will share any updated information with you regarding our COVID-19 protocols and practices, as necessary.”
Youngkin’s order rescinds a previous order issued in August requiring that masks be worn in school settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Last year, Sovine recommended a universal mask requirement for students and staff for the new school year, but the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 against it on Aug. 10. Two days later, then-Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools, to which the division said it would comply.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum sent a letter to parents stating that mask-wearing will be in effect through the remainder of the week.
“There are some complications with the executive order that may change in the coming week,” Van Heukelum states in the letter. “For example, the executive order may be counter to state law 1303 that requires schools to follow CDC guidelines to the ‘maximum extent possible.’ We will monitor the situation this week as there are likely to be challenges to the executive order around the commonwealth.”
Van Heukelum continued: “Our position on universal masking has been firm from the beginning of the year — universal masking keeps our students and staff safe, while keeping schools open. We will continue to practice universal masking this week and we ask that you be prepared to receive more information later this week.”
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Van Heukelum said that because the governor’s order contradicts SB 1303, the school division has been put in a situation where it could face litigation from supporters of mask mandates or opponents of mask mandates, depending what the division ultimately decides to do regarding masks. The Winchester School Board has a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, but Van Heukelum said the board may schedule a special meeting later this week to discuss the matter with legal counsel.
Students in the Clarke County Public Schools also will continue to wear masks at least through Monday, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop. That is when the Clarke County School Board is scheduled to have its next meeting.
“We’re hoping we’ll get some additional guidance” by then, Bishop said, from the governor’s office and sources of health information such as the CDC, state health department and Lord Fairfax Health District, as well as legal counsel.
Before the mask requirement is lifted in the school division, Bishop said, “we need some additional information” as to how to rescind the mask order yet follow state laws requiring in-person learning while abiding by CDC guidelines
Mickey Powell contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.