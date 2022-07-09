WINCHESTER — Pets and the people who love them mingled on the Featherbed Lane campus of the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA Thursday evening for the first Dog Days of Summer Jam.
As local musician Koen Melnikoff performed "Hey There Delilah" and SPCA staff and volunteers took several adoptable dogs out for a stroll, families played lawn games, viewed paintings by area artists, satisfied their hunger at a food truck, sampled a selection of homemade desserts and toured the shelter that houses wayward dogs, cats and other pets until they find their forever homes.
"We even have hula hoops and bubbles," said the local SPCA's executive director, Lavenda Denney.
Five-year-old Emelina Butcher of Clarke County skipped the outdoor activities and instead made a beeline straight for the shelter's playroom for cats. The little girl with platinum blonde hair quickly found the perfect feline to adopt, a 2-year-old kitty she and her family decided to name Kash.
"He's a special kitty," Emelina said.
Thursday was a good day for an adoption. During the three-hour Dog Days of Summer Jam, adoption fees were cut in half and the SPCA's Rockaplenty Adoption and Education Center stayed open late.
There will be three more opportunities for half-price adoptions this month because the Dog Days of Summer Jam will be held every Thursday in July from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. thanks to City Bank and several other corporate sponsors.
Jennifer Gaynor, president of the local SPCA's board of directors, said the idea for the Dog Days of Summer Jam came from another board member who suggested hosting an outdoor summer event on the nonprofit's campus at 115 Featherbed Lane in Winchester.
"We really have never done anything like this," Gaynor said. "We just really wanted to do a community event to bring people here and see what we've been doing."
Something new at the local SPCA is the Jim and Mary Jane Bowman Vet Clinic, which is overseen by Medical Services Manager Ryanne Brown and located in the same building that houses the Winchester SPCA Thrift Shop at 1944 Abrams Creek.
"Right now, we are only doing our own shelter pets," Brown said, noting the clinic that opened about six months ago has already spayed or neutered about five dogs and 40 cats.
The SPCA requires all of its dogs and cats to be fixed before they can be adopted. Until now, the shelter has outsourced the medical procedures to other clinics, but the Jim and Mary Jane Bowman Clinic will save them the bother.
Eventually, Brown said, the new clinic might be able to offer services to all local pet owners.
"That is hopefully in a future plan," she said.
But that's a concern for another day. For now, the SPCA is more focused on having fun at its Dog Days of Summer Jams.
Myron Kremer, whose Myron Kremer's Masonry is a corporate sponsor of the free community event, was among the 100 or so people who came out to enjoy Thursday evening's shindig.
"We have four adopted dogs," he said as he watched a family play an oversized version of the tabletop game Connect 4. "A rescue dog is better than any dog you can find anywhere else. They're loyal and lovable — it's just unbelievable."
To learn more about the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA and its free Dog Days of Summer Jams, visit winchesterspca.org
