WINCHESTER — A $1 million lawsuit filed on behalf of a woman who had two fingers amputated after being bitten by a pit bull accuses the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties of negligence.
Plaintiff Lisa Bacthell had gone to the local SPCA adoption center and animal shelter at 111-115 Featherbed Lane hoping to adopt a dog on Feb. 22, 2020, according to the suit filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday. The dog, which was on a long leash, was being shown to another potential adopter as Bacthell sat nearby. It got loose from its handler and when Bacthell raised her right hand to protect herself, she was badly bitten. Her ring and pinky fingers had to be amputated and she suffered "severe and permanent injury" to the muscles, structures and tissues of the hand, which is her dominant hand, according to the suit.
The suit didn't say if the person handling the dog was an SPCA employee or a volunteer, but it said they weren't properly trained. The suit also accuses SPCA staff of failing to properly protect adopters from potentially dangerous dogs.
"The dog at issue had vicious propensities and had exhibited aggressive behaviors, but defendant failed to take measures necessary to protect the public, and in particular the plaintiff, from being attacked and injured," said the suit written by attorney Robert B. Guntharp. "As a direct and proximate result of the defendant's gross negligence, the plaintiff was caused to sustain serious and permanent injuries."
Guntharp said in an interview on Wednesday that the suit was filed within the two-year filing window to protect Bacthell's options if a settlement can't be reached. He said settlement negotiations are ongoing. In an email, Jennifer Gaylor, SPCA Board of Directors president, refused comment, citing the pending litigation.
Since 1986, the local SPCA has contracted with the city of Winchester to provide care and housing for abused, stray and owner-surrendered animals, according to its website. The facility became a no-kill shelter in 2014. In 2020, it admitted 859 cats and 419 dogs with 719 cats and 236 dogs adopted.
(0) comments
