WINCHESTER — How does an animal shelter celebrate its birthday? With a "paw-ty," of course.
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties celebrated its 113th anniversary Wednesday night with a Birthday Paw-ty Open House at its adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane.
Dozens of attendees enjoyed games, prizes, face painting, refreshments and birthday cake while mingling with dogs and cats eager to find a new home. At least three pets had their wishes granted thanks to the event's special $19 adoption fee, which included microchipping and spaying or neutering services.
The undisputed star of the birthday party was Pikachu, the local SPCA's mascot. Pikachu is a mixed-breed dog who had severe eye infections when she was brought in as a stray at the age of 6 weeks. To save her life, a veterinarian removed her eyes, but blindness did not darken her disposition, sweetness or ability to walk freely throughout the shelter.
Pikachu was such a hit on Wednesday that people made donations to the nonprofit shelter just to have their picture taken with her.
"I just love her to death," said 20-year SPCA board member Linda Devin. "She's so good-hearted, and she's the happiest thing you ever did see."
Over in a room where visitors mingled with cats, Nikisha Dinges and her 2-year-old son, Davonte Dinges, made some new furry friends. What they really wanted, though, was to adopt a puppy.
"I've been looking for quite a while," Nikisha Dinges said. "I come in here quite often."
Unfortunately, no puppies were available Wednesday night, but there were lots of older dogs ready to move to their new forever homes.
Lavenda Denney, who became executive director of the local SPCA in 2017, said the shelter got its start on Feb. 19, 1907, in the backyard of a Winchester animal control officer who lived on Highland Avenue.
After more than a century of service to the community, Denney said the SPCA is not willing to rest on its laurels.
"We just completed a new long-range plan," she said. "We're looking at animal homelessness as a social justice issue, trying to keep animals in their homes instead of moving them through shelter systems, and looking for more low-cost ways for people to get veterinary care."
As part of that shift in direction, the local SPCA is lining up sponsors for a program it plans to start in July that could help financially troubled people keep their pets rather than turning them over to the shelter. Last year, the local SPCA took in a total of 1,200 animals, with about half of them surrendered by owners who could no longer care for them, Denney said.
"Sometimes people have temporary situations where they're forced to give up their pets, and we're forced to find them new homes when they already have a family," Denney said. "We're really using this as a launching pad to say, 'We're going to do better by those pet owners and those pets.'"
SPCA board member Kavin Lakin lauded Denney's vision for the shelter's future.
"It's an important mission," Lakin said. "It's the right time, the right opportunity and the right organization."
To learn more about the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, visit winchesterspca.org.
