WINCHESTER — Toward the end of Saturday's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Sports Breakfast at Shenandoah University, legendary Washington wide receiver Gary Clark couldn't help but be excited about the future of another Virginia native and professional football player while addressing the crowd.
"[Nazeeh Johnson] is a great young man," said the 61-year-old Clark of the 24-year-old Millbrook High School graduate. "He's dedicated to being the best he can.
"And he loves being part of this community. Some people go off and forget their community. He will never, ever forget this community."
Clark apologized for going off topic. But given the loud applause he got for speaking about the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back, not one person would have minded if Clark kept going.
Johnson shared Co-Sports Marshal duties at this year's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival with Eric Dickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back. Johnson has been on an upward journey for much of his life, and this past yer had featured a particularly memorable climb.
On the morning of the 2022 Sports Breakfast, Johnson was waiting to see if he would be selected on the third and final day of the NFL draft following his standout career at Marshall University in West Virginia.
Johnson would be selected in the seventh round by the Chiefs, the first local player to be selected since Sherando graduate and wide receiver Kelley Washington was picked in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.
Beginning the 2022 season with the Chiefs on the practice squad, Johnson was signed to the active roster on Sept. 28 and made his NFL debut on Oct. 2 against Tampa Bay on special teams. Johnson did not take any defensive snaps last year, but he eventually would become arguably the most productive Chiefs special teamer who did not regularly touch the ball with his hands or his foot.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound speedster (4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash) only played in 11 regular-season games and wasn't made a gunner on the punt coverage team until Dec. 11, but he ranked second on the Chiefs in regular-season special teams tackles with eight, and he added two more tackles in the playoffs for a total of 10.
In the postseason, he was at his best after being promoted to participate on all four kickoff and punt teams.
His blocking on Skyy Moore's 29-yard punt return helped set up the game-winning field goal in the 23-20 AFC championship game win against Cincinnati.
In the Super Bowl against Philadelphia — in which Johnson was the first local participant since Washington played for the New England Patriots 15 years prior — Johnson likely prevented a punt return touchdown in the first half, then provided blocking for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history in the second half, a 65-yarder by Kadarius Toney to the Eagles 5 that set up a TD and a 28-27 lead. The Chiefs went on to win 38-35 and Johnson became the area's first Super Bowl champion.
On Friday and Saturday, Johnson got to see how much the Winchester community supports him, participating in the Firefighters' Parade on Friday, signing autographs and posing for pictures at the Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, and riding in the glofiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday afternoon.
"I thought I understood [the support], but it's way more than I ever expected," said Johnson before Saturday's Sports Breakfast. "I appreciate it, I'm here for it. They make me want to push harder and become a household name in the NFL, so I can put [Winchester] on the map."
Johnson said the support was "all love" for him, though he admitted there was a little bit of resentment toward the team he plays for during the Firefighters' Parade.
"I had a lot of 'Who Dey' [yells] from Cincinnati fans, some upset Eagles fans," Johnson said. "But if they're not a fan of the team, they're a fan of me, and I appreciate that. I never thought I'd be signing my own jerseys back in Winchester. Seeing a little kid's face as I do it means a lot to me."
During the ceremony, Johnson also expressed his love for Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, and all the people who have made him the person who he is today.
Johnson told the crowd he was born in Fairfax before moving and attending the former Senseny Road Elementary School in Frederick County. He talked about playing running back in the Clarke County Youth Football League, then advancing to James Wood Middle School and Millbrook.
Johnson also told the crowd why his hometown on various Internet biographies is always listed as Martinsburg, W.Va. Prior to his freshman year in high school, he moved in with his grandparents in Martinsburg, because his parents lost possession of their house.
"It took a village to raise me," Johnson said. "From the Kier family (former Millbrook teammate PK), to F.A.S.S.T. (the athletic training facility in Winchester), my parents, even my school teachers at Millbrook. They all took me in and just raised me to who I am today. I wouldn't who I am without me going through all these trials and tribulations to get to where I am now."
After the ceremony, Johnson said one of the reasons why he worked so hard to get where he is today was so his family would no longer have to deal with the type of hardship they experienced in 2011 when they lost their house. Johnson said it wasn't until a couple of years ago that his family started feeling more comfortable financially.
"I knew I wanted to do something to break the curse and get out of that type of environment, so I wanted to do whatever I could do to change it," Johnson said.
Johnson is glad he can do what he can now to help his family's finances even more. They certainly give him plenty of love and support. His parents are Kisha Brown, who is now excelling as a nurse, and Brian Brown, and he has three younger sibilngs. Trammell and Amari Anthony have each entered the workforce after graduating from college as successful students and athletes, and Jihad Brown is a junior at Millbrook.
Numerous Johnson relatives were in the Sports Breakfast crowd, as well as people with No. 13 Chiefs jerseys.
Fletcher Powell, 15, of Winchester, is a Dallas Cowboys fan, but he was in line on Saturday morning to get the Johnson jersey he was wearing signed. He acquired the jersey about a month after the Super Bowl. Powell plays baseball at James Wood, and he said it's inspiring to see someone local accomplish what Johnson has achieved.
"It's great that people like Nazeeh who are so good for the community are willing to come back and be a good representative of the area," said Powell's father, Joseph, 53.
Millbrook junior All-Region football linebacker Cohen Creswell was also in line to interact with Johnson before the Sports Breakfast.
"It's really special [to have him here]," said Creswell, who has seen Johnson at Millbrook and F.A.S.S.T. for workouts. "He sets such a great example for all of us. It's so awesome to see someone from Millbrook do what he has. He's very inspiring talking to him. He's such a positive influence on Winchester."
As for Johnson's future, he's hoping that he can see the field on defense in 2023, perhaps on third down plays.
"I think I'll be more in the slot, third down nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six DB) packages," said Johnson, who was used as an outside corner, slot corner and safety in Kansas City's recent April practices. "I'm still learning how to play outside corner, but inside slot, that's where I live."
Johnson said the Chiefs are enthused about what he did on special teams last year, and it would surprise no one if he was even stronger in 2023 with the experience he's gained.
"They knew I had the talent, I just needed the opportunity, and they said I came on really well and excelled," Johnson said. "I took full advantage of my opportunities last year, so with a whole season you're looking at 15-plus tackles."
After returning to Grossetti Performance in New Castle, Pa., again this offseason for a month, Johnson feels like he'll be more prepared to excel during all of the Chiefs' preseason workouts this year. Johnson pulled his hamstring during organized team activities last year, so he's worked on strengthening those muscles as well as eating better. He's mostly consuming organic foods and a lot of carbohydrates.
Kansas City selected two defensive backs in this year's draft (Virginia Tech's Chamarri Conner, who will likely play safety, in the fourth round and Ball State cornerback Nic Jones in the seventh round) after taking five DBs last year. Johnson welcomes the challenge ahead.
"The NFL is a revolving door," Johnson said. "They're always trying to get somebody better than you or somebody that can compete with you. I'm all for it. I'm helping the younger guys get involved in the league, but also at the end of the day, we're all competing for a job. I'm here to compete. You're going to get the best of me."
