WINCHESTER — When Debra Putnam’s son, who is now 23, came home from attending a STARBASE Academy in Martinsburg, W.Va., when he was in fifth grade, he was full of excitement.
“He wasn’t very excited about school,” Putnam said. “It [STARBASE] just sort of sparks that enthusiasm and that thirst to learn.”
STARBASE made such an impression on her son that he could talk about what he learned there years later. His experience also influenced her to apply to work at the Winchester STARBASE Academy, where she is now an instructor and deputy director of the program.
STARBASE (Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration) is a Department of Defense educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. As of 2018, there were 66 STARBASE academies in 33 states and territories. The Winchester STARBASE Academy, located at 181 Pendleton Drive at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center in Frederick County, was founded in 2012.
The local STARBASE Academy invites fifth-grade classrooms to spend five hours a day for five days engaging in hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes. Winchester’s STARBASE Academy can facilitate two classrooms at the same time. Nearly 1,300 students from Winchester and Clarke, Frederick and Shenandoah counties participated in the program last year, with 77% of students coming from Title I schools. Title I schools receive supplemental federal funding because they have large concentrations of low-income students.
On Tuesday, students from Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in Frederick County learned about basic robotics coding, and they were tasked with designing the code to get a robot to push rocks out of a circle.
Lily Rivera, 10, a fifth-grader, said she thinks programs like STARBASE should continue, because they help children understand science.
Another Apple Pie Ridge fifth-grader, Maya Perkins, 10, said STARBASE is important because it teaches students about technology. It also has inspired her to consider a STEM career.
“We don’t get to do things like this in our classroom at school,” Maya said. “It’s fun, but it also helps us learn.”
STARBASE is funded with federal dollars. The local STARBASE has an annual budget of $489,000.
Susan Corrigan, program director of the local STARBASE Academy, said maintaining funding is always a concern.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who signed a letter in support of continuing federal funding for the STARBASE program, toured the Winchester STARBASE Academy on Tuesday, where she talked with students as they did coding and robotics activities.
“We need to start at early ages so that kids recognize that this is an area that they can go into,” Wexton told The Star. “And whatever we can do at the federal level to encourage states and localities to include more STEM, especially STEM for girls.”
Wexton said she noticed how excited and engaged the students were in the STARBASE classrooms.
“It’s so inspiring, and it really makes me feel excited about what the future holds for these kids in this area,” she said.
Corrigan said it’s important to introduce STEM at an early age.
“If we can get them engaged and inspired now, it could change their life,” Corrigan said. “If you can show them what the possibilities are, then it really can stick with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.