WINCHESTER — Six state and local Democratic candidates spoke briefly about their campaign platforms before an audience of about 40 people at James Wood Middle School on Saturday.
The free event was hosted by the 10th Congressional District Democratic Committee. The general election is Nov. 5.
Those who spoke were:
- 27th District state Senate candidate Ronnie Ross
- 10th District House of Delegates candidate Wendy Gooditis, who is an incumbent
- 29th District House of Delegates candidate Irina Khanin
- 33rd District House of Delegates candidate Mavis Taintor
- Frederick County Board of Supervisors Gainesboro District candidate Heidi David-Young
- Frederick County Board of Supervisors Back Creek District candidate Steve Jennings
Rally in the Valley, a Republican event scheduled for Saturday by the Frederick County Republican Committee, was canceled, according to committee chairman Tim Stowe. The logistics were “nearly impossible” for “up-ticket” Republican candidates to be there, according to an email that was sent to those who purchased a $25 ticket to attend. Their money was refunded. The email also stated ticket sales had not been strong.
Candidates at the Democratic forum touched on a variety of issues, such as the the need for more funding for health care and schools, addressing climate change, and stricter gun laws.
All 100 seats are up for election in the state legislature, where Republicans narrowly have control in the Senate and House of Delegates.
Ross, an English teacher at a private school in Warrenton, is challenging Republican Sen. Jill Vogel.
He talked about fighting to make sure people have health care coverage, saying he has a rare throat condition that requires regular medical treatment.
“Without protections for pre-existing conditions, I would have to make a decision,” Ross said. “Do I pay for the surgery and bankrupt myself and my family or do I suck it up and let myself get closer and closer to death?”
A federal appeals court is currently considering a Republican-led lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which could jeopardize pre-existing condition protections and Medicaid expansion in Virginia.
Gooditis, who is being challenged by Republican Randy Minchew, noted that she voted for Medicaid expansion in Virginia.
Khanin, who is running against incumbent Republican Del. Chris Collins, stressed the importance of providing mental health and addiction services on as wide of a scale as possible.
Khanin also emphasized the importance of teacher pay and making college affordable for students.
“We must pay our teachers well,” Khanin said. “We’re not paying them enough. They have to go over the state line to find a home they can afford. Or they have to drive for an hour or two in the opposite direction to go and work at the schools so they can afford to live here. And that just can’t go on like this.”
If elected, Ross wants to get Virginia involved in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the first mandatory market-based program in the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed a budget barring Virginia from participating in the RGGI, a cap-and-trade program encompassing power plants in nine Northeastern states, because Republican lawmakers inserted language into the budget prohibiting the state from making expenditures related to the program.
Jennings talked about the need to expand internet access in Frederick County and to implement after-school bus transportation for students involved in extracurricular activities. He is the choral director at Sherando High School. He is running against Shawn Graber.
Taintor is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Dave LaRock. She touched on her experience previously working as a teacher for Head Start, a federal program that promotes school readiness for young children.
“I think that is really the great lesson of Head Start to me, which is that there are situations where there are really families in need and if you give them a little bit of help and you can pull them up a little bit, they can really do so much of the work themselves after that,” Taintor said.
David-Young, who is challenging J. Douglas McCarthy, advocated for the need for increased funding for schools and the police and fire departments.
“I will vote to support our public schools so everyone can have a decent wage. I will vote to support our public schools so they have the staff, equipment and facilities they so desperately need to educate our children,” David-Young said.
