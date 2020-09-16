WINCHESTER — The embattled status of Winchester’s Fire and Rescue Department has compelled the local firefighters’ union to do something it has never done before: endorse candidates for a City Council election.
And it’s not just the members of the Winchester Professional Firefighters and Paramedics-IAFF Local 3401 union that are weighing in on the Nov. 3 council race. Additional endorsements have been made by the Fairfax County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics organization and the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters (VPFF) association.
The VPFF’s endorsement was unusual. According to association representative John Wright, the group is only endorsing one local candidate this year in the entire state, and it’s just the second time the VPFF has issued a local political endorsement.
Danielle Bostick, who is challenging incumbent David Smith to become Winchester’s next mayor, was endorsed by the state organization and the firefighters’ unions in both Winchester and Fairfax County. All three groups said the city’s current leadership allowed the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department to lose staff, which put citizens at risk.
“To think that a single person can show up to a fire and do all the necessary tasks to extinguish the fire and save lives is ridiculous!” according to Bostick’s letter of endorsement from the Fairfax County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics’ executive board.
An independent report submitted in April by Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) of Chantilly revealed how years of escalating tensions between the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department and Rouss City Hall had created a situation where the citizens of Winchester were no longer adequately protected from fires or medical emergencies.
Last week, interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp announced that Winchester recently ended its two-year practice of sending just one person per vehicle to fires in the city. There are now at least two people in each vehicle, but the extra staffing has required the department to compel its career firefighters and paramedics to work mandatory overtime.
On Monday evening, IAFF Local 3401 President Allen Ballenger said that’s just a temporary solution to an ongoing problem.
The Winchester-based union is more focused on public safety than political parties, Ballenger said, so the organization believes the best candidates in the Nov. 3 City Council race are:
Ward 1 — Les Veach, a Republican who is being challenged by Democrat Richard Bell.
Ward 2 — Tim Mondell, a Republican who is running against incumbent Democrat John Hill.
Ward 3 — Ryan Hall, a Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican Corey Sullivan.
Ward 4 — Phillip Milstead, a Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican John Willingham.
Mayor — Bostick, a Republican who is running against Smith, a Democrat.
“The Winchester Professional Firefighters have decided to take these steps because we are concerned for the safety of firefighters and the community,” Ballenger said during Monday’s presentation that was streamed live on Local 3401’s Facebook page. “City Council has been slow to react to this public safety crisis. It is time City Council made the community’s safety a priority.”
Veach was the only incumbent member of City Council to win Local 3401’s endorsement. He is seeking a fourth four-year term.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this endorsement,” Veach said on Monday. “We do have a long way to go. The [ESCI] study showed that we’re in crisis mode.”
“The common good of the people and their safety is the main reason for any level of government,” Mondell said. “Providing firefighters with what they need is going to be a top priority of mine should I be elected to City Council.”
“When there aren’t enough people out there, it’s not a safe environment,” Milstead said about the city’s Fire and Rescue Department, which hasn’t had a full regiment of 65 professional firefighters and paramedics for its four fire stations since February 2017.
“People want a safe place to live, and having a funded fire department is part of that,” Hall said. “If we don’t have a safe community, people aren’t going to stick around.”
“It’s been frankly unsafe and dangerous for the city to have turned its back on firefighters,” Bostick said. “On top of a dangerous situation, there’s been a veneer of deceit to sugar coat and whitewash something that puts our citizens ... and firefighters at risk every single day.”
Bostick said she had invited her mayoral opponent to a public debate prior to the Nov. 3 election, but Smith refused.
“I am declining to participate in a debate or forum that will only facilitate your campaign’s divisiveness and promotion of misinformation,” Smith wrote on Sunday in an email to Bostick.
The City Council election will take place on Nov. 3. For information about voter registration, polling locations and absentee/early voting, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.