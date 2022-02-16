WINCHESTER — The Virginia Career Works Winchester Center will host in-person hiring events from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday in the Eagle’s Board Room on the Our Health Campus at 329 N. Cameron St.
Registration is not required.
Additionally, a hiring event for NW Works will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the center. Those interested can register at bit.ly/NWWorksFeb22. NW Works is a Winchester-based nonprofit organization that seeks to find meaningful employment for people with disabilities.
A statewide hiring event, “Live, Love and Work in Virginia,” will be held virtually from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday. You can register and post your resume and summary of qualifications at pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xmoDz8. More information is available at vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/job-fair.
“We are excited to be able to offer these job fairs both in person and virtually to meet the needs of our businesses and job seekers,” said Ashley Moslak, veterans employment services manager with Virginia Career Works Winchester Center. “We encourage job seekers to register on our website Virginia Workforce Connection (at vawc.virginia.gov/)to view job openings, update their profiles and resumes, view labor market information and more. Our agency website vec.virginia.gov also has an updated list of hiring events both virtual and in person.”
Moslak said she is currently working on setting up hiring events in Clarke and Shenandoah counties. Employers interested in participating should contact her at ashley.moslak@vec.virginia.gov.
The Virginia Career Works Winchester Center, located at 419 N. Cameron St., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) to help with job search assistance, resume writing and on-line application assistance, work readiness classes, use of computers, phones, and printers, skills and aptitude assessments, career exploration assistance, labor market information, information about education and training programs, referrals to community resources and more.
Virginia Career Works is administered by the Virginia Employment Commission.
