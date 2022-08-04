WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
Tonja Phillips, Toys for Tots regional coordinator, presented Subaru General Manager Bobby Williams and Service Director Mandy Housley with the Toys for Tots Bike Drive Challenge Trophy at the Subaru location at 3019 Valley Ave.
Toys for Tots, which is an annual event held nationwide, distributes toys to children in need during the holidays. The local effort serves families in the city of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties. The local Subaru dealership provided 62 bicycles, the most of any area organization.
“You never want to see a young kid without something at Christmas,” Williams said.
In addition to helping children, donating the bikes makes the company’s staff “feel good,” he added.
“I cried,” Phillips said about receiving the 62 bikes. “They brought all these bikes. We were in the old Aylor school in Stephens City and they brought them all down to us and they kept bringing bike after bike.”
Kristin Young, a core volunteer with Toys for Tots, told Williams that his dealership’s efforts was an example of “community.”
“You know you’re helping the less fortunate or just someone who’s having a hard time being able to fill those wish lists,” she said.
Williams said the dealership donated bikes and collected them from staff, vendors and customers before sending them to Toys for Tots.
“It was a total dealership and community effort,” he said. “And every vendor, every single vendor we asked, not one of them hesitated. Everyone brought at least two or more bikes already put together and ready to go.”
Williams said he hopes to increase the number of donations this year to 75 bikes.
“We’re really, really excited about the work you guys do. We know what you have to do takes a lot of effort and we respect that and appreciate that,” Williams told Phillips. “If we can help just a little bit, we want to continue doing that.”
