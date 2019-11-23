BOYCE — A young girl in a white dress runs through a forest, getting bruises and cuts as she dashes through the green.
The girl is part of a music video released in October for the song “Smoke Signals” by Heather Mae, a musician and mental health advocate from Washington, D.C.
The video was shot at the Crocker Conservancy at Powhatan School, a private school in Boyce.
Fourteen-year-old Morgan Gullett, an eighth-grader at Powhatan, served as casting director and creative producer for the video.
In the video, the girl navigating the forest represents a person’s journey with mental illness, which has obstacles and can leave a person feeling lost and alone, explained Morgan, adding that almost everybody struggles with mental illness to some degree, whether it’s mild anxiety or something more serious like bipolar disorder.
She said “Smoke Signals” is about “trying to get out of your situation and showing you need help and that you want help.”
Morgan thinks raising awareness about mental health is important and that it’s “something that needs to be shed a light on.”
Morgan worked previously with Mae when Morgan performed as a Syrian refugee in another music video for Mae. The musician then asked Morgan if she could help develop a concept for a music video. After Mae played several songs on the ukulele on Morgan’s couch in her Frederick County home, Morgan liked “Smoke Signals” the best and chose it to develop a music video concept for.
The video begins with a young girl named “Ella” going through the forest as she earns some scrapes, her dress gets dirty and her hair falls down. The video shows how “Ella” is getting “beat up a little through life’s journey” but later she will eventually come out as a strong, independent woman once her scars heal, Morgan said.
“It’s basically just showing that no matter what you’ve been through throughout your life, you’ll come out OK,” she said.
This experience working on the music video has helped Morgan realize that she wants to work as a casting director, particularly for television, when she’s older.
Morgan said she still likes to act, but she also wants to focus more on work behind the camera.
Morgan knows how intimidating the casting process can be. She hopes if she runs a casting call, actors won’t feel that way working with her.
The music video has already won six film festival awards, including one for “Best Casting.” In December, Morgan and the director for “Smoke Signals” will travel to San Francisco for the red carpet screening at the Los Angeles Film Awards where “Smoke Signals” is up for “Most Inspirational Video” and “Best Music Video.”
Morgan has also written and starred in a short documentary called “Don’t Forget Us” about children’s behavior and feelings as they watch their parents reacting to the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.
She starred in a short drama called “Switch,” released in 2018, for which she also worked as a concept creator and did casting, as well. “Switch” won nine film festival awards. The film is about a girl who wakes up and finds two people claiming to be her parents, but later discovers they’re not and that she had been kidnapped by them.
Overall, “Switch” and “Smoke Signals” have been Morgan’s two favorite projects. She particularly likes “Smoke Signals” because she supports its positive message about mental health.
From working on “Smoke Signals” Morgan said she has learned the value of community and the importance of asking for help when needed, she said.
“You’re not alone and there’s this whole community that is out there for you if you need it,” Morgan said.
To watch the music video and learn more details from behind the scenes, visit smokesignals-musicvideo.com.
How wonderful to see a young person promoting such an important message. As a mental health advocate and Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, I am heartened to see that younger generations are learning about mental health care so much earlier than we did. Kudos, Morgan!
