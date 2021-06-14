WINCHESTER — The past year has sucked. We’ve endured a pandemic, social isolation, a divisive election, job losses, higher gas and grocery prices, even murder hornets in some places
But on the bright side, all of that misery should inspire some truly moving prose.
The Winchester-based 1455 Literary Arts, an independent nonprofit committed to building community through storytelling, is capitalizing on this opportunity to find America’s next great author with its third annual Teen Poetry Contest.
Sean Murphy, founder of 1455 Literary Arts at 160 N. Loudoun St., said in a phone interview Thursday the theme of this year’s contest is “Finding Community During Crisis,” and he thinks the turmoil of 2020 and ‘21 has set the perfect stage to inspire young poets.
“No group has been more profoundly disrupted than teens,” Murphy said, referring in particular to how COVID-19 confined young social butterflies to their homes. “What that results in is some astonishing writing.”
In its first two years, Murphy said the Teen Poetry Contest offered a top prize of $500, which was alluring enough to attract entries from across the country and around the world.
“This year, we decided to make a splash and up the ante,” he said, by increasing the first-place prize to $5,000.
The poetry contest is entirely self-funded, Murphy said, meaning the prize money is coming straight from the pockets of 1455’s board of directors.
“Everyone on the board kicked in a little bit,” he said.
But Murphy believes the investment will be worthwhile because it should encourage teens to further develop their writing skills.
“There are lots of creative voices that need to be heard,” he said. “Something like this can help launch a poet’s career.”
The contest is open now through July 1. The winner of the $5,000 grand prize will be recognized during 1455’s third annual Summer Festival, which will be held virtually July 15-17.
Submissions must be the original work of authors ages 13 to 19 and cannot have been published beforehand. All prose should reflect or react to the contemporary sociopolitical and cultural climate.
There is no cost to enter a poem. Submissions are due by 12 a.m. July 1 and can be submitted at 1455litarts.org/teenpoetry.
Entries will be judged by a 1455 advisory board and Maia Siegel of Roanoke, who was named the 2019 Hippocrates Young Poet.
The winning poet and top three finalists will have an opportunity to read their poems during the 1455 Summer Festival on July 16. Siegal and special guest Beth Ann Fennelly, the poet laureate of Mississippi, will also read from their own works.
“1455’s mission is to support emerging writers,” Murphy said. “We look forward to reading what our young poets come up with and gaining their perspectives around the challenges of our current world, translated into impactful written art.”
The 1455 Summer Festival is a no-cost, accessible and inclusive forum for literary and creative-arts enthusiasts to enjoy a broad spectrum of literary content. More than 60 panels and 150 speakers will offer storytelling experiences, interviews, conversations and deep dives into fiction, non-fiction, poetry and multimedia.
For more information or to register for the virtual event scheduled for July 15-17, visit 1455litarts.org.
