WINCHESTER — WarnerMedia’s recent announcement that all the company’s 2021 movies will be made available for streaming the same day they are released to cinemas has several local movie theater owners worried about the survival of their businesses.
WarnerMedia movies to be released at no extra cost to all HBO Max subscribers include “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Godzilla Vs. King Kong” and “The Matrix 4.” HBO Max costs $14.99 a month.
Although WarnerMedia said that the simultaneous release of movies on HBO Max and movie theaters is a temporary measure in response to COVID-19, theater owners fear the move might lead to a permanent shift.
Jim Kopp, owner of the Family Drive-In near Stephens City, said he is “very concerned” about the HBO Max announcement and fears other studios may do something similar next year.
“If it goes to the home market when it’s also going to the theater, it doesn’t give you the opportunity to bring the crowds to the movie theaters,” Kopp said. “So that’s concerning, particularly to the smaller independent mom-and-pop type of theaters.”
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, studios were already pushing to shorten the time from when a new product was released in theaters to when it goes to home video. Kopp said the time period varied from studio to studio, but it was typically around four months.
Rick Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas in Front Royal, is also concerned, but understands why WarnerMedia made its decision.
“All of us in the industry are struggling trying to survive,” Novak said. “I’ll try not to judge them too harshly. If it were not a COVID year, I would say ‘oh, hell no.’ I think us exhibitors, we’ve been pretty strong in the past about streaming and simultaneous releases and things like that. ...I’m trying to give a lot of grace and work with the cards that we have all been dealt.”
Novak said that WarnerMedia’s decision to release its entire 2021 catalogue of films to streaming “seems ridiculous,” especially with COVID-19 vaccines becoming available, he also said he never thought the pandemic would last as long as it has. He said the shrinking window between theatrical releases and home video/streaming has been the number one concern for exhibitors for years. But he hopes that after being mostly stuck at home for a year that audiences will want to return to movies.
“We feel very strongly that the theater-going experience is something that will always be there,” Novak said. “Let’s face it, it’s not as much fun to go on a date in mom and dad’s living room or go on a date in your own house with your kids when you are trying to get a little break. We are going to be fine once we get through this. It’s just a really challenging time.”
Shawn Garman, owner of the Woodstock Community theater, said WarnerMedia’s announcement will “definitely impact theaters” and likely lead to closures of many theaters nationwide. While he said many expensive tentpole films still do well in theaters, there are a lot of people who are fine just watching movies at home most of the time.
“The big companies have always wanted to be direct-to-consumer,” Garman said. “They never wanted a middleman. This is like their dream. It’s just always been hard for them to get around the theater organizations.”
He said he is eager to see how much money “Wonder Woman 1984” makes, which was released Christmas Day. He expects the Walt Disney Company to follow WarnerMedia’s footsteps and release most of its 2021 films to Disney+.
“Distributors can’t just hold onto the content for another year,” Novak said. “The vaccine will be available, but don’t see the numbers coming back this year. It’s definitely going to be a long process and slow.”
The Woodstock Community Theater has been closed since March and Novak doesn’t want to open until there is a consistent number of movies being released. He said he always thought a drop in movie theater attendance was always going to happen sooner or later, but COVID-19 accelerated the situation.
Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment (which controls the theaters in the Apple Blossom Mall) has been critical of the HBO Max announcement, saying in a statement reported by “Deadline” and “The Hollywood Reporter” that “WarnerMedia intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio division, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize its HBO Max start-up. As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense. We will aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business.”
Alamo Cinema Drafthouse in Kernstown has not released a statement, and declined to respond to questions from The Winchester Star.
