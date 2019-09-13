WINCHESTER — Tourism revenues for Winchester and Frederick County reached a combined $273.6 million last year, a 5.6% increase over 2017.
That's according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which also reports that local tourism supported 2,496 jobs and generated $8.5 million in tax revenues in 2018.
A media release from the city of Winchester states taxes generated by tourist spending lessens the tax burden on Winchester and Frederick County's 40,510 households by $494 per year.
“The hard work and passion of local businesses and attractions has a tangible return for our entire community,” Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in the release. “The growth we’re seeing is a direct result of the combined efforts of residents, organizations, destinations and the local governments to spread the word about the great community in which we live, work and explore.”
The Virginia Tourism Corporation receives its annual economic impact data from the U.S. Travel Association, which bases its information on spending by people who travel 50 miles or more away from home.
According to the association, tourism throughout Virginia last year generated $26 billion in spending, supported 235,000 jobs and collected $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.
For more information, visit the Virginia Tourism Corporation at vatc.org.
