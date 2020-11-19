Almost $2 million in matching grants will be awarded to 161 tourism initiatives across Virginia, including one in Winchester, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.
Winchester-based Encore Event Partners LLC’s Virginia Kids Trail will receive $10,000 for its “Reconnect and Recharge on a Virginia Kids Trail Family Vacation!” campaign.
The funds are being distributed by the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP). The Virginia Tourism Corporation revamped its Marketing Leverage Program to create RMLP to support tourism initiatives in responding to and recovering from the coronavirus.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has upended the tourism industry, which is one of Virginia’s largest sectors,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “RMLP will inject dollars in every region of the Commonwealth and help the development of new tourism product while getting communities back on their feet.”
For more information on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s industry assistance programs, including the COVID-19 Industry Response Toolkit, visit vatc.org. For more on the Virginia Kids Trail, visit vakidstrail.com.
