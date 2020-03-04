WINCHESTER — The Tourism Ambassador training program offered twice yearly by the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new name.
"We are excited to rebrand this program as the Destination Ambassador program," the bureau's executive director, Justin Kerns, said in a media release. "The term tourism, while used in similar programs across the country, felt limiting compared to what this training offers the community. We want to change mindsets to think of the Winchester-Frederick County area as a true destination, not just for leisure travelers but also for meetings, sports tourism, business development and relocation."
The Tourism Ambassador program was created in 2018 by the Convention and Visitors Bureau to educate local residents — especially those who work in hotels, restaurants and attractions frequented by visitors from out of the region — about the Winchester area's tourism offerings.
It will continue to offer front-line staff the tools to better promote the area and engage with customers, but the rebranding brings with it a broader array of information about the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the media release states. This will further prepare them to answer the question, "What is there to do around here?"
People who graduate from the free program will receive a certification of completion and a Destination Ambassador passport that is good for admission to numerous local attractions. In addition, their businesses or employers will receive a Destination Ambassador window cling.
The program's spring training session will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 21 at West Oaks Farm Market and Event Center, 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the market and event space will be offered immediately following the program.
Class space is limited, and participants must register in advance by visiting facebook.com/visitwinchesterva or searching for "Winchester Destination Ambassador Program" at eventbrite.com. Questions can also be directed to Convention and Visitors Bureau staff at 540-542-1326 or info@visitwinchesterva.com.
