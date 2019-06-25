WINCHESTER — The Commonwealth Transportation Board has allocated about $13 million in state funds for six local transportation projects.
The funding was approved June 19, when the CTB adopted its 2020-25 Six-Year Improvement Program that outlines planned spending. The CTB plans to invest $22.9 billion in state transportation projects through 2025.
Three of the local projects that received funding were scored by Virginia’s data-driven prioritization process known as Smart Scale, which evaluates each transportation’s project’s merits, including safety, reduction of traffic congestion, environmental impact, and cost.
These projects are:
- $5.26 million for additional capacity for a planned replacement of the Millwood Pike bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 313 in Frederick County. The new bridge will be constructed 25 feet north of the existing one and be built to last 75 years or more. The $5.26 million will allow the new bridge to expand from seven lanes to nine lanes, as well as add a shared-use path for pedestrians or bicyclists. The Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), a regional transportation planning group, applied for the funds.
- $3.2 million to extend acceleration and deceleration lanes for Interstate 81’s exit 317 in the Stephenson area. The Winchester-Frederick County MPO applied for funding for this project.
- $1.227 million to improve 10 traffic signals in Winchester — six on Valley Avenue, three on Gerrard Street and one at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Kent Street. The new signals will adjust their timing based on the amount of traffic. Currently, the signals are on a schedule based on the time of day. The City of Winchester applied for these funds.
Three local projects that did not go through Smart Scale also received funding and were added to the Six-Year Improvement Program.
They are:
- $1.98 million for I-81 mile marker 304 northbound deceleration ramp extension (truck weigh station).
- $1.047 million for I-81 Exit 302 northbound deceleration extension at Middletown.
- $425,000 for CSX rail crossing upgrades at Route 664 in the Stephenson area of Frederick County to include flashing lights and gates.
Ten local transportation projects submitted to Smart Scale did not receive funding.
During Monday’s Frederick County Transportation Committee meeting, Assistant Planning Director John Bishop told committee members that they can expect to see changes with the Smart Scale process, though he doesn’t know what they will be. He said the CTB will likely discuss possible changes at its August meeting.
In the past, the Transportation Committee has criticized the Smart Scale process, saying it seems to be skewed against projects in the Winchester-Frederick County area.
“I think we are talking more about policy changes with the CTB as opposed to legislative changes,” Bishop said. “I haven’t heard of any new legislation, but I wouldn’t be shocked by any new legislation given that we do have a number of state legislators that are unhappy with the [Smart Scale] program.”
Why does it cost $1.227 million to regulate the timing of 10 traffic signals?
