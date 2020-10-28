WINCHESTER — Local health officials and Shenandoah University leaders met with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Tuesday afternoon to discuss the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges they will be facing in the upcoming year.
“I think we have to realize we were all hoping by the beginning of the new year everything would be back to normal,” Warner said. “I don’t think that’s probably going to be the case.”
The socially-distanced meeting was held in SU’s Health Professions Building. Warner said he is among those pushing Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill soon instead of “kicking the can’’ until next year.
“If we don’t provide additional assistance for a lot of our restaurants, they may not come out the other end come spring,” Warner said.
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said the pandemic has resulted in a 4% increase in operating expenses, as the university has had to spread out students, provide additional dining facilities, add more rooms and provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for faculty members. She also said if there is going to be increased COVID-19 testing, there needs to be more funding to pay for staffing and equipment.
Fitzsimmons added that it would help students if Congress passed legislation delaying the repayment of student loans, as many are financially struggling. Warner said he believes students should not be paying more than 3% interest on student debt.
Warner also believes the next round of COVID-19 relief should be more flexible, as local governing bodies must currently spend Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds by Dec. 30. He said governing bodies may not be spending CARES Act monies as efficiently as they could due to the time restraint.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz told Warner that the CARES Act funding has been “fabulous” but that Valley Health could use more of it. It also could use more flexibility on spending the money how it sees fit, possibly using it to offset lost revenue. He said Valley Health’s business was down about 15% due to the coronavirus. He noted that elective surgeries are about 90% of where they were pre-pandemic.
“If we stay at 10% down, then we obviously have to adjust the size of the organization to make revenues meet expenses,” Nantz said.
Valley Health is parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region.
Sharen Gromling, executive director of Winchester-based Our Health, told Warner that COVID-19 relief is important because many nonprofit groups are unable to hold the fundraisers they normally do to sustain themselves on a year-to-year basis.
Also at the meeting, Robbie Kidd, SU professor and chair of biopharmaceutical sciences, discussed how he and other professors at the university have developed their own COVID-19 saliva surveillance testing to determine whether their students, staff and faculty, have tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. The tests cost $2 for the materials and are less invasive than nasal testing.
Warner commended Kidd and the university for the achievement and wondered why other universities are not using this method. Kidd said they may lack the expertise and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.