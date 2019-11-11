WINCHESTER — D-Day veteran and Frederick County resident Leon Foster Pope won’t be taking part in Veterans Day ceremonies today.
Pope, a 94-year-old Army veteran and Purple Heart winner, isn’t big on pomp and circumstance. So it’s ironic that he ended up sitting next to President Trump on June 6 during the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. It was an unlikely journey for the low-key Pope.
Unlike many veterans, Pope didn’t join the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars after he left the service. Drafted in 1943, he put the war behind him after being discharged and moved on with his life.
He got a job working for the local utility company as a salesman. He married Doris Pope in 1948. They had four children, three of whom are still living. Doris Pope died in 2016. When he wasn’t working or with his family, Pope refereed high school and college basketball games and umpired high school and college baseball games.
The war wasn’t something he purposefully ignored, but it was not something upon which he dwelled. However, as the 75th anniversary of D-Day approached and the number of D-Day vets dwindled, Pope’s family encouraged him to participate in anniversary ceremonies in Normandy.
Pope was also encouraged by Phillip M. Fravel, owner of the American Military Heritage Museum in Stephens City and a local war historian. Fravel spends countless hours with local veterans recording their stories for posterity and holds an annual event honoring veterans in June.
Fravel met Pope at an event in 2014, and he was surprised to learn that Pope landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. “It just kind of blew my mind to see someone so alert and physically fit,” Fravel said.
Fravel said Pope is reluctant to speak about his wartime experiences.
“He says, ‘I’m no hero,’” Fravel said. “He’s just so humble.”
Pope served in the Army’s 29th Infantry Division, 115th Infantry Regiment’s 1st Battalion. He landed on Omaha Beach at about 10:30 a.m. on June 6, 1944.
“When we started moving forward, all hell broke loose,” Pope recalled in a prior interview. “We had shells and bullets going both ways.”
Pope survived D-Day, but he was wounded in July 1944 by shrapnel in the head and hit by shrapnel in the left leg a month later. He was set to cross the Rhine River into Germany in 1945, but a broken ankle suffered in a touch football game mandated by the Army got him sent to England and out of harm’s way.
Pope, who fully recovered from his war wounds, regularly gardens in his backyard on Maloy Drive and walks the neighborhood. But the prospect of a transatlantic flight on a cramped commercial jet wasn’t something he felt up to.
Instead, Fravel arranged for Pope to be one of six D-Day veterans flown on a private jet provided by The Greatest Generations Foundation. The Denver-based nonprofit flies veterans to former battlefields, cemeteries and memorial ceremonies.
Pope spent five days in France in June. He and his fellow veterans participated in 20 events, according to an email from Timothy Davis, foundation CEO and president, including the June 6 ceremony where Trump saluted those who fought and died “for their brothers, for their countries, and for the survival of liberty.”
Pope and the other vets stayed at the foundation’s estate in Sainte Marie du Mont, the first liberated village in the Utah Beach sector.
Davis said he spent a lot of time with Pope and other veterans who were in the first three waves onto Omaha and Utah beaches on D-Day. “Understanding the key areas of where they fought, I was able to lead them back to the former hallowed grounds, cemeteries and memorials where they served and laid to rest those they lost in battles,” he said. “[It was] to ensure that their legacies are recorded and retold in perpetuity to future generations.”
Pope said he was impressed by the outpouring of appreciation by the French people he met, most of whom were born long after the war ended. He said many asked for autographs. One man gave him a license plate that said that said “D-Day + 75.”
Pope added that a four-foot tall painting on the wall of a home in Normandy of three goose-stepping German soldiers was an eyeopener. The painting was placed on the wall by German soldiers during the occupation of France and the residents of the home left it up as a reminder of the occupation, although it was partially defaced over the years.
For Pope, it was a reminder of what the stakes were in the invasion and what the liberation meant to the French. And to ponder an unanswerable question that any survivor of war considers: Why did he survive when so many died?
At least 60 million people died in the war, including nearly 420,000 American soldiers, according to The National World War II Museum. They included five men Pope grew up with on Winchester’s Valley Avenue. At least 4,413 Allied soldiers died on D-Day, according to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.
“It makes you wonder why am I here,” Pope said. “I’m sure anybody who’s seen any combat thinks about things like that.”
Pope said it probably just came down to luck and chance. If people think of veterans today, Pope hopes it will include his friends from Valley Avenue who perished in the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.