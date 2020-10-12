WINCHESTER — Loretta Briedé entered the California Sommelier Challenge almost by accident and ended up with a silver medal in the wine-tasting competition.
She thought she was emailing a separate contest about a different wine she’d entered. Then she discovered she was actually communicating with a California Sommelier Challenge organizer who encouraged her to enter their contest.
Briedé, who owns and operates Briedé Family Vineyards on Green Spring Road just outside of Winchester with her husband Paul, decided to submit their 2019 Arandell wine and came away with a second-place finish.
“I think it’s amazing, because Virginia wines are young. Virginia’s been doing this about 50 years whereas California has been doing it for 200. They’ve got a beautiful growing season, and they don’t have the disease pressure that we have here,” she said. “So, for us to take a Virginia wine — that’s 100% varietal and a hybrid — and medal on their turf on a blind tasting, we were just thrilled.”
The couple’s Arandell wine is made 100% with hybrid Arandell grapes that they began growing back in 2013 when they opened their Frederick County vineyard. It’s a smooth red wine made by winemaker Nate Walsh that features notes of blueberry, sandalwood and sweet black tobacco, enhanced with soft tannins that develop on the palate, the couple said.
Arandell grapes were developed by Cornell University to be disease resistant. They are in very limited production worldwide. In fact, in 2017, Briedé Family Vineyards was the only producer of this grape variety.
"It's been fun to stump the wine expert, as in a blind testing they never get it. LOL," the vineyard's website says about the Arandell wine.
The couple said the award is a result of patience, taking a risk and a little bit of luck.
“It’s really amazing that you have two people that started this when they knew very little about growing grapes,” Paul Briedé said. “To start out with grapes that are kind of unconventional that some people kind of (stuck up their nose) to, we were able to grow them well and make a beautiful wine with them. To us, that all blows us away.”
The couple began their grape-growing journey about 10 years ago after a trip to Italy sparked their interest in getting into the field.
Knowing they would need a product that would stand out in what’s become a robust wine climate in Virginia, the couple did their research and decided they wanted to grow organically and biodynamically. So, they landed on the Arandell, among a few others, that they could grow and use very little chemicals to maintain.
Arandell is one of the most disease-resistent grapes, outside of black rot.
An issue with black rot eventually led the couple to backing off their 100% organic operation while finding the safest ways to treat their grape vines.
When they decided to give Arandell a try, they didn’t step lightly. They ordered 750 plants.
“We went all in, and we lucked out,” Paul Briede said.
The contest success came as a positive in the midst of the couple working through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept their indoor tasting room closed.
Folks can still visit the vineyard for outdoor tasting sessions, and heaters are on the way to keep customers cozy outside.
Customers can still order wines and champagnes online at www.briedevineyards.com or call 540-664-2048 for pick-up orders.
