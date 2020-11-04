Despite the coronavirus pandemic and at least 42,000 area residents voting early, turnout was steady at local polls on Election Day.
Many Democratic and Republican voters interviewed by The Winchester Star said they went to the polls on Tuesday to vote because they were concerned their ballots wouldn’t count otherwise. “I wanted to be assured that my vote was going to be scanned and not put in a drop box,” said Mark Woods, a 51-year-old engineer and Winchester resident who said he voted for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
The pandemic — which has killed approximately 232,000 Americans including 3,666 Virginians through Tuesday, according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Research Center and the Virginia Department of Health — was a major issue for voters. Several Biden voters said Trump, who promised in March and April that COVID-19 would “go away,” has botched the response to the pandemic. And they said they were turned off by his confrontational style and divisive rhetoric.
“This country is in a mess right now and the guy who has been overseeing this mess for four years is going to fix it? I believe that’s just ridiculous,” said Tim Mercer, a 51-year-old data analyst and Berryville resident. “He’s never stopped campaigning from day one. Instead of being a leader for the entire country.”
Biden voters Mireya Benavides, a 23-year-old stay-at-home mother from Winchester, and Morgan Smith, a 22-year-old mental health services worker, said they opposed Trump’s harsh immigration crackdown including massive deportations and the separation of immigrant children from their parents.
“The last four years, I feel like we just need something different,” Smith said. “We need to fix immigration [particularly] the treatment of undocumented workers. “
Trump voters said he was being unfairly blamed for the virus and noted unemployment was at historic lows before the pandemic hit earlier this year. The national unemployment rate was 7.9% in September — 6% in Virginia — although local unemployment rates were about 3% to 4% lower.
“We had very little unemployment up until this virus hit us,” said Calvin Lemke, an 88-year-old Winchester resident and retired brake shoe factory worker. “Everybody’s blaming him for that. I don’t think that’s right.”
Lemke said he didn’t like Trump’s “filthy mouth” or attitude — “he’s was just a spoiled little rich boy and then he grew up” — but said he worried Biden and vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, would overspend on social welfare programs.
“They want to give everything away,” Lemke said. “Her and all her friends out there.”
While a study by the Tax Policy Center found that 60% of the $2.3 trillion Trump tax cuts passed by the Republican-controlled house and Senate in 2017 went to the wealthiest 20%, Clyde Shayden said the cuts were the main reason he voted for Trump. Shayden, a 28-year-old water pump operator from Berryville, said his annual wages were $3,900 higher thanks to the cuts. “People need to know how to save their money,” he said.
Russell Cram, a 66-year-old retired grocery store assistant manager and Vietnam War-era Marine, said he voted for Trump because of his support for the military and police.
“I truly believe you either hate him or you love him. He’s not a politician,” said Cram, a Stephens City resident. “He doesn’t play the politics game.”
Cram, whose son is a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said Trump is more supportive of police than Biden. He said the high-profile police killings of unarmed Black people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that led to nationwide uprisings this summer were justified.
“The bottom line is that these people who got killed, if they’d followed instructions, they’d be alive today,” Cram said. “And why America can’t see that is beyond me.”
But Colby McDaniel, 19-year-old college student and Frederick County resident, said there needs to be more oversight of police. He said he voted for Biden because he believed the Obama administration tried to reduce abuses through greater oversight.
“There’s so much turmoil. I feel like there needs to be change,” McDaniel said. “Biden is more like Obama on social aspects.”
Roxy Hood, a 74-year-old retired schoolteacher and Stephens City resident, said Trump kept his 2016 campaign promises to cut taxes and begin building a wall on the Mexican border. Hood said she met Trump at a 2016 rally and described him as a “very cordial, down-to-earth gentleman.”
Like Hood, Omali McClanahan, a 45-year-old Frederick County resident, said she voted for Trump in 2016. But McClanahan, who said she’s not a registered Democrat or Republican, voted for Biden on Tuesday.
“The economy is good, but the division in the country is due to a lot to what he says,” said McClanahan. “He’s just too disrespectful and rude.”
(3) comments
When someone kicks in Mr. Cram's door at 1:00AM, I'm sure he will think it must be the cops and just put his hands in the air.
The angles of this article lead one to wonder if this is MSNBC reporting on local voters.
People seem to keep forgetting that Obama was the one who started the separation of families, not Trump. Nice to see though that TRUMP won in Clarke County!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.