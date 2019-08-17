WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley is known for good bass fishing, but local fishermen and environmentalists say this year marks the worst in a series of bad years for the sport because of declining fish populations.
“It’s been 12 years since we’ve had excellent reproduction,” Jeff Kelble, the former Potomac Riverkeeper and regional fishing expert, said on Tuesday. “Spawning conditions have been below average or poor since [2007].”
Ten years ago, catching 100 smallmouth bass in one day would be a “no brainer,” Kelble said. This year, two expert fishermen can go out for six hours or more and only catch five fish between them.
Kelble, who started his first commercial fishing business in 1994 before founding the Shenandoah Riverkeeper network in 2005, said the lack of fish is a consequence of frequent rain and flood conditions when bass spawn from mid-April to mid-May in the Shenandoah and Potomac river systems.
On any given day, bass have a lot of work to do, but that’s especially true during spawning season, when males prepare nests to attract females.
“An extremely small percentage of the river is suitable for spawning,” Kelble said.
Male bass sweep an area of riverbed “about the size of a dinner plate” for the female to lay eggs, Kelble said. The river in the region cannot be higher than 2.3 feet at the Front Royal gauge for nesting — any higher than that and the nests will be swept away.
Last year was a year of record rainfall in the region, as it was in many parts of the eastern U.S. The Front Foyal gauge regularly clocked in above six and seven feet.
Bad spawning conditions have reduced or eliminated several “classes” of fish, Kelble said.
This is bad because there are a lot of human stresses placed on the fish that require new generations to replace those that die.
Pollution, excessive heat and inconsiderate fishing practices are just some of the things that kill large amounts of adult fish, Kelble said.
Throughout the summer, fishermen on the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers have complained about poor fishing conditions.
“I don’t understand,” Drew Lancaster, 32, of Loudoun County, said on the banks of the Shenandoah in Clarke County on July 6. He said he found the lack of bites as compared to previous years confusing and alarming. “Nothing. I’ve been out here all day and nothing.”
Kelble said one good year of spawning could restore the population, but absent that it might be time to advocate for increased protection of the few local spawning habitats, which can be targeted by some commercial captains and bass tournaments in the spring.
Delayed catch-and-release, where the fish is kept out of the water for too long for a photograph, or the common tournament practice of putting the fish in a tank to be weighed later and then eventually released to an unfamiliar part of the river, can kill fish, Kelble said.
Mike DelVisco, a professional bass fishermen and television personality from Tennessee who is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, visited the local restaurant location at Rutherford Crossing in Frederick County on Monday to talk fishing with interested customers.
He said he primarily goes fishing in lakes, which are somewhat immune to the volatile conditions found in rivers.
“Virginia has got some really, really good fishing,” DelVisco said, citing the James River and Smith Mountain Lake as some of his favorites.
DelVisco said the fish tend to sit in deeper water when it’s hot, but lake and river banks with a lot of tree and brush cover provide a more attractive habitat for fish because it’s cooler and offers safety from predators.
“We deal with high water where I live,” DelVisco said, adding that fishermen should look for calm pools where fish need to expend less energy.
