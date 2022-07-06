Wedding season is upon us, and area professionals have noticed some trends that couples are choosing to make their big day that much more memorable.
Simple and historic
Outdoor weddings are still very much the rage, especially during the summer and fall.
Around the Winchester area, couples have their choice of various gardens, barns and other country settings, but some are taking it a step further in tapping into the region’s historic past.
Fuller House Inn and Cottage is a wedding venue in a historic house at 220 W. Boscawen St. in downtown Winchester.
“I do get a lot of people that like the idea of getting married in an historic home,” says owner Susan Winkeler, who’s also a civil marriage commissioner.
“This venue really lends itself to small, intimate gatherings,” she said.
This can keep things affordable and suit couples looking for a smaller-scale event.
Fuller House can accommodate up to 49 people inside, but many couples choose to hold their ceremony outside.
“I’ve noticed that the garden is especially popular,” Winkeler said.
At Belle Grove Historic Plantation, 336 Belle Grove Road, in Middletown, couples getting married often hold their ceremony and cocktail hour on the grounds to enjoy the rustic feel and the view of the mountains, said Executive Director Kristin Laise.
“I think most people are attracted to this style of wedding,” she said.
“We were very busy this June,” Laise said. “The weather wound up being very pleasant.”
Couples can also use the manor house or the upper level of the welcome center. Situated in a restored barn, it’s handicap-accessible and has restrooms and a catering kitchen.
“That’s our most popular package,” Laise said of the welcome center.
Belle Grove’s weddings can accommodate groups up to 150, though she said groups in the manor house might be limited to 40.
A fully air-conditioned carriage house allows the bridal party to get ready and can also provide an overnight stay for the bride and groom.
Since Belle Grove is primarily a museum and cultural center that hosts tours and historic events, they limit themselves to six or seven weddings a year.
“Belle Grove is not a wedding venue as much as we are a historic site that allows weddings,” Laise said.
Booked for 2022, Belle Grove is scheduling dates for 2023 now.
“The trend I’m seeing … is that it seems like we’ve been very busy,” Laise said.
She attributes much of that to couples having to reschedule weddings they postponed from 2020 and 2021 as well as the newly engaged.
“However, we are fully open for 2023, and usually by this time we have had some bookings,” Laise said.
Seeing the sights
Marriage officiant David McLaughlin, who owns Nancy Shepherd House at 618 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester, often hosts small wedding ceremonies in the parlor of his historic house before the party heads to its next location.
“People like the idea of getting married in Old Town,” McLaughlin said.
He’s seen couples opt for a ceremony at his historic house before heading to their reception at one of the downtown restaurants.
“That’s why it’s a very convenient place,” he said.
McLaughlin, who also officiates weddings at other locations, often works with Winkeler to host weddings at the Fuller House.
It’s great, he said, “if they want to have a wedding in Old Town but at a nice venue.”
Winkeler agreed, saying, “A lot of people that come here are looking for something that is stress-free but just a really nice experience.”
Thinking big
As people are coming out of the pandemic and looking to gather with loved ones, some couples are choosing to make pre-wedding events bigger and more exciting.
At the George Washington Hotel at 103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester, Social Sales and Catering Manager Rachel Thomas says the hotel’s all-inclusive options can help couples throw an all-out bash that includes their rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception and lodging in one venue.
It often starts with the rehearsal dinner, which Thomas said is becoming more of a welcome party as couples invite all their out-of-town guests and local friends to join in the fun on the night before the wedding.
This makes the experience something of a wedding weekend, Thomas said.
A recent rehearsal dinner that she handled had close to 100 guests, she recalled.
“I feel like that was almost their whole wedding,” she said.
But going large doesn’t mean expensive.
Another trend she’s seeing is couples having their wedding on an “off day” like Friday, Sunday or other days of the week to cut costs.
“They want the look but they can’t always afford it,” she said.
Another option is for couples to host a small, intimate wedding but then go above and beyond on catering it to their guests.
The hotel can accommodate food preferences and offers customized menus, Thomas said.
Making it unique
Because of the historic nature of the property at Belle Grove, couples sometimes ask to include a horse and carriage in their ceremony, “and we’re open to that,” Laise said.
Vintage cars are another request she’s had, as well as a vintage fire truck for a couple who were employed by Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
“The bride actually came in on a fire truck,” Laise recalled.
Unique elements also make receptions fun and memorable, said Winkeler.
One couple wanted a pizza party, while another couple had their favorite Richmond-based restaurant cater their event at Fuller House.
“So really the house has multiple purposes,” Winkeler said.
Besides weddings, she has hosted birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. The property also offers a cottage so the couple can stay on site.
“I’m willing to try new things,” Winkeler said. “I get to help people with a happy time in their lives.”
