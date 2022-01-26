WINCHESTER — After being disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020 and early 2021, wedding vendors said they saw a successful summer and fall season and they’re hoping that continues in 2022.
Capacity restrictions put a damper on the wedding industry as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region in mid-March of 2020. Many of those restrictions tightened until springtime last year, leaving many wedding vendors scrambling for about a year.
Once restrictions began to loosen, couples were rescheduling their postponed nuptials and honeymoons.
Some wedding vendors, like Berryville’s Historic Rosemont, kept their doors open during the pandemic.
“During the COVID pandemic in 2020 we were one of the few wedding venues to remain open during the entire year conducting as many weddings as possible following the size limitations as set by the Governor and following CDC guidelines in regards to sanitation, spacing, masking, temperature checks, etc. And because we remained open, new couples continued to book wedding dates for 2021,” owner William Genda said. “Why? Because everyone was expecting or at least hoping that things would be back to normal and size limitations on public gatherings would be increased or lifted, which ended up being true as we entered into the spring of 2021. Between the rescheduled COVID weddings from 2020 and the new 2021 bookings, we were at an all-time high for the year in 2021. I think staying open was key. You can’t book weddings if you are not open to show the venue spaces to couples.”
If you’re planning a wedding this year, here is some advice from local wedding vendors:
Venues
Many couples who planned to get married in 2020 and early 2021 are looking to reschedule their nuptials this year.
One of the most important aspects of a wedding to many couples is where the ceremony will be held. While some may decide to get married in a church, others are looking for a venue to fit their needs.
According to Genda, there will continue to be some “pent up demand” for wedding venues, but that may be short-lived, so he says don’t worry.
He hopes couples will choose locally-owned venues rather than corporate entities.
When it comes to your special day, Genda said it’s all about value.
“The lowest-priced venue may not be the best venue for your wedding,” he said. “Obviously, an objective criterion like price can be neatly compared on a spreadsheet. But, subjective criteria such as your personal connection to the venue staff or the unique qualities of the venue cannot be so easily categorized. What are the various amenities and services offered at the venue? What does a particular venue offer that no other venue can? What type of experience does the venue offer to your family and friends that they will always remember? If couples can somehow weigh these subjective criteria along with the objective ones, they will be able to make the right choice.”
Attire
Wedding attire is often traditional — the groom wears a black tuxedo and the bride dons a white dress.
But Scott Shendow of Bell’s Fine Clothing in Winchester says many younger grooms have been leaning toward creating their own look, which can take more time to pull together.
“They’re doing things different, like a burgundy suit or something you don’t see very often,” he said. “He might decide he wants a custom suit or tuxedo. We’ve been seeing a big uptick in that. Something like that, usually we want to work a couple months in advance. It takes about 30 days to make it, but I like to work a little further out.”
For regular rental options for wedding parties, Shendow said Bell’s likes to have all of the measurements about six weeks in advance to ensure everything is ready on time and with a perfect fit.
Wedding cakes
Sarah Beavers, who owns The Cake Boutique, says she currently has more weddings scheduled than ever before.
One thing she’s noticed is that there are more variations in the number of guests that are being invited to weddings, which means she’s baking and designing cakes of different sizes.
The numbers, however, are starting to go from smaller weddings to 200-plus guest lists, she said.
Beavers specializes in buttercream-style cakes and enjoys meeting her clients’ design needs, which range from including military colors to black frosting to flower design and more.
Big wedding or small wedding, Beavers said “Love and weddings are alive and well. I’m just excited to be a small part of it.”
Honeymoons and destination weddings
Travel restrictions may have kept some newlyweds from enjoying a honeymoon in 2020 and 2021, but Front Royal’s Main Street Travel owner Ginny Leser said couples have been eager and willing to plan the perfect getaway.
“I’ve had a flurry of delayed honeymoons that people booked this past fall,” she said. “In some cases, couples were married a year or two ago and were unable or unwilling to take their honeymoon at that time. I did quite a few Sandals honeymoons in the fall.”
Bookings now seem to be further out, likely in hopes of restrictions being lifted down the road, Leser said.
At Main Street Travel, Leser also books destination weddings, most of which are in the Caribbean or Cancun areas.
“They’re fun to work on. The couples are so excited,” she said “But it’s not just the bride and groom — everyone attending the destination weddings are excited to go away.”
Much like having a wedding planner, Leser said using a travel agent to take care of your honeymoon and destination wedding takes a burden off the couple.
“One of the great things about working with a travel agent is that there are a lot of details when you book a trip and having an agent work on this with you can help you avoid a lot of missed connections or things you might not think about. We’re able to book transfers for the wedding party or we know when something like a rainy season is in a certain place. It’s nice having someone else take care of problems and wade through all of the latest virus cancellations and restrictions and paperwork you might need. One of our goals is to take as much of the hassle of going anywhere out of your hands and making it seamless.”
Leser suggests couples secure travel insurance and plan their honeymoon or destination wedding as far in advance as possible.
